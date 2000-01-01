On the sidelines of the 57th GCC's Technical Committee for Civil Retirement and Social Security Authorities meeting, an introductory session on the Insurance protection extension system (IPES) took place in Dubai.

Participants included committee members from GCC countries, employers, and Gulf citizens working in the UAE under the system.

The meeting highlighted recent advancements in IPES implementation, new retirement laws in Gulf countries, and responsibilities of employers and individuals. This provided a platform for discussion and learning about the system, approved by the GCC Supreme Council in 2004 in Bahrain.

Discussions focused on implementation updates, roles of relevant authorities, and improving system effectiveness. Topics included registration procedures, contribution collection rules, and participant eligibility conditions.

Attendees inquired about registration mechanisms, eligibility, changes in retirement laws, contribution payments, and available services like merging and purchasing benefits. Concerns regarding proof of employer contributions and payment variations across GCC countries were also addressed.

Officials clarified that registration is mandatory for eligible Gulf citizens working outside their countries, with employers responsible for the process. Communication channels like websites and direct tools were encouraged for ongoing dialogue between employers, employees, and IPES entities.

Over 300 registered UAE employers, 100 insured individuals from GCC countries, and representatives from all GCC countries attended the meeting.

Taking over the 2024 presidency, Ali Rashid Al-Bari, Director of Legal Affairs at Qatar's General Retirement Authority, stated to WAM that these introductory meetings empower GCC citizens abroad.

They bridge the knowledge gap regarding rights, obligations, and collaboration with crucial partners in the cross-border insurance system.