57th GCC’s Technical Committee For Civil Retirement And Social Security Authorities Meeting Holds Session On IPES #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

57th GCC’s Technical Committee For Civil Retirement And Social Security Authorities Meeting Holds Session On IPES
(24 January 2024)

  

On the sidelines of the 57th GCC's Technical Committee for Civil Retirement and Social Security Authorities meeting, an introductory session on the Insurance protection extension system (IPES) took place in Dubai.

Participants included committee members from GCC countries, employers, and Gulf citizens working in the UAE under the system.

The meeting highlighted recent advancements in IPES implementation, new retirement laws in Gulf countries, and responsibilities of employers and individuals. This provided a platform for discussion and learning about the system, approved by the GCC Supreme Council in 2004 in Bahrain.

Discussions focused on implementation updates, roles of relevant authorities, and improving system effectiveness. Topics included registration procedures, contribution collection rules, and participant eligibility conditions.

Attendees inquired about registration mechanisms, eligibility, changes in retirement laws, contribution payments, and available services like merging and purchasing benefits. Concerns regarding proof of employer contributions and payment variations across GCC countries were also addressed.

Officials clarified that registration is mandatory for eligible Gulf citizens working outside their countries, with employers responsible for the process. Communication channels like websites and direct tools were encouraged for ongoing dialogue between employers, employees, and IPES entities.

Over 300 registered UAE employers, 100 insured individuals from GCC countries, and representatives from all GCC countries attended the meeting.

Taking over the 2024 presidency, Ali Rashid Al-Bari, Director of Legal Affairs at Qatar's General Retirement Authority, stated to WAM that these introductory meetings empower GCC citizens abroad.

They bridge the knowledge gap regarding rights, obligations, and collaboration with crucial partners in the cross-border insurance system.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance