MoHAP Takes Part In Arab Health 2024 To Showcase Innovative Projects #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

MoHAP Takes Part In Arab Health 2024 To Showcase Innovative Projects
(25 January 2024)

  

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) is set to participate in the 49th Arab Health Medical Expo, scheduled to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 29th January to 1st February 2024.

At this prestigious event, MoHAP will unveil a series of innovative projects and cutting-edge services, developed to establish a world-class health system aimed at fostering a healthy society with longevity.

During the event, the Ministry will highlight eight key projects, showcasing significant accomplishments in prevention and public health programmes, along with the latest systems and technological solutions. These projects align with the Ministry’s objectives under the "We the UAE 2031" vision and commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction, ensuring health sustainability, and improving the quality of life by governing an integrated health system encompassing both preventive and curative aspects.

The Ministry’s approach involves developing policies, legislation, and management of health programmes to offer proactive, interconnected, and innovative services underpinned by digital data and specialised expertise, adhering to best practices and international standards.

MoHAP’s involvement in Arab Health 2024 is a strategic move aligned with its objectives to share knowledge, gain insights into the innovations of global technology firms, and showcase the latest technological solutions to health challenges.

Arab Health 2024 is set to be a major gathering in the healthcare sector, featuring over 3,450 exhibitors from 180 countries.

The event will bring together a diverse group of influential figures, including healthcare professionals, government sector representatives, hospital and clinic managers, doctors, nurses, technology experts, and investors.

The accompanying conference will address a wide range of critical topics, such as diabetes, emergency medicine, critical care, infection control, and quality management, offering a comprehensive overview of the latest trends and developments in the healthcare industry.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance