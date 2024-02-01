The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) is set to participate in the 49th Arab Health Medical Expo, scheduled to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 29th January to 1st February 2024.

At this prestigious event, MoHAP will unveil a series of innovative projects and cutting-edge services, developed to establish a world-class health system aimed at fostering a healthy society with longevity.

During the event, the Ministry will highlight eight key projects, showcasing significant accomplishments in prevention and public health programmes, along with the latest systems and technological solutions. These projects align with the Ministry’s objectives under the "We the UAE 2031" vision and commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction, ensuring health sustainability, and improving the quality of life by governing an integrated health system encompassing both preventive and curative aspects.

The Ministry’s approach involves developing policies, legislation, and management of health programmes to offer proactive, interconnected, and innovative services underpinned by digital data and specialised expertise, adhering to best practices and international standards.

MoHAP’s involvement in Arab Health 2024 is a strategic move aligned with its objectives to share knowledge, gain insights into the innovations of global technology firms, and showcase the latest technological solutions to health challenges.

Arab Health 2024 is set to be a major gathering in the healthcare sector, featuring over 3,450 exhibitors from 180 countries.

The event will bring together a diverse group of influential figures, including healthcare professionals, government sector representatives, hospital and clinic managers, doctors, nurses, technology experts, and investors.

The accompanying conference will address a wide range of critical topics, such as diabetes, emergency medicine, critical care, infection control, and quality management, offering a comprehensive overview of the latest trends and developments in the healthcare industry.