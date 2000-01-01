Schneider Electric Collaborates With Charge&Go By e& To Boost EV Infrastructure In UAE #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Schneider Electric, an energy management and automation company, has signed an agreement with ChargeGo by e to drive the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the UAE.

The collaboration aims to deliver on an increasing demand for sustainable transportation in the UAE and will cover the deployment of EV charging solutions.

Schneider Electric and e 's joint efforts will enable the development of a scalable charging network to promote widespread EV adoption in the country. The collaboration also includes installing EV charging solutions at Etisalat Academy by e.

Muammar Al Rukhaimi, CEO of Etisalat Services Holding, e, commented, "By uniting with Schneider Electric, we amplify our commitment to drive positive transformation in the UAE's electric vehicle infrastructure. This collaboration is a testament to our joint efforts in delivering accessible and sustainable charging solutions that contribute to the evolving eMobility landscape."

Ahmed Fateen, Commercial Vice President for UAE and Oman, Schneider Electric, said, "Our collaboration with e highlights our efforts toward advancing the landscape of sustainable transportation in the UAE. Additionally, the installation of our EV charging solution at the Etisalat Training Academy highlights our mutual dedication to creating a robust charging network, propelling the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country."

Demand for electric vehicles in the UAE market has steadily increased over the past few years and is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% until 2028, according to recent study issued by the International Trade Administration.

