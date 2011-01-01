The World Government Summit (WGS), which seeks to enhance global solidarity and shape the future of governments for the betterment of humanity through optimal means, has become an eagerly anticipated event worldwide. Launched by the UAE, the summit has garnered increased attention in recent years from governments, policymakers, and the public, playing a significant role in shaping the world's future. The 2024 edition of the summit comes at a time when the world faces numerous economic and social challenges, with the role of technology and artificial intelligence growing in directing economies and the diverse operations of governments and institutions. The summit serves as an opportunity to strengthen collaboration between governments, civil society, and the private sector by solving global issues through international cooperation. It also serves as a platform for exchanging ideas and stimulating innovation to tackle these challenges. The WGS2024 focuses on six main themes: government acceleration and transformation, artificial intelligence and the next frontiers, reimagining development and future economies, future societies and education, sustainability and the new global shifts, and urbanisation and global health priorities. The summit, which had its inaugural edition in 2013, aims to bring together federal, local, regional, and international government entities to achieve knowledge exchange and disseminate best government administrative practices by showcasing distinctive experiences and expertise. The summit had over 150 international experts who participated in 30 dialogue sessions and workshops attended by more than 3,000 individuals. This led to an open dialogue setting new expectations and aspirations for public performance, establishing a new model for government transparency. In its second edition in 2014, the summit witnessed the opening of the Museum of Future Government Services, an interactive exhibition exploring the future of travel, healthcare, and education services. It was attended by over 60 prominent speakers in key and interactive sessions, including leaders, decision-makers, ministers, CEOs, thought leaders, government officials, and experts, with over 4,700 individuals representing government entities from various countries. In 2015, the WGS entered its third edition in partnership with international organisations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, global universities, academics, researchers, and government representatives from 93 countries. The summit gathered over 4,000 participants, featuring more than 100 speakers from outside the country. The 2016 summit witnessed ten radical changes, including transforming the summit into an international organisation, changing the summit's name from Government Summit to World Government Summit, and introducing the 'Best Minister in the World' award. In 2017, the WGS welcomed over 4,000 leaders and officials from public and private sectors, representing more than 150 countries and seven international organisations. The fifth summit, which featured over 190 speakers in more than 150 sessions and interactive activities, covered various topics, including happiness, climate change, youth, and future foresight, addressing unique challenges and opportunities. The sixth edition in 2018 brought together more than 280 thought leaders in over 130 interactive sessions, tackling pressing future issues such as the governance of artificial intelligence, government redesign, the future of medicine, education, and resources. The seventh edition in 2019 convened over 4,000 global political leaders, decision-makers, researchers, experts, and innovators from 140 countries. Approximately 600 thought leaders participated in over 200 sessions. The 2022 summit, held at Expo 2020, attracted over 25,000 participants virtually and in person. It included senior government officials, heads of international organisations, private sector leaders, innovators, and experts from over 140 countries. The event embodied the most significant and comprehensive global platform dedicated to envisioning and guiding the future of governments worldwide. Over three days, the summit hosted more than 640 leaders and experts, engaging in nearly 1,000 sessions, workshops, meetings, and discussions. The 2023 edition gathered over 10,000 participants from 140 countries and approximately 300 speakers. It explored various issues, including future cities, governance of future policies, the role of data in shaping the future, and critical issues shaping the world in the coming decades. The WGS inspires new generations of leaders, charting a path toward a more sustainable and secure future by showcasing best government practices, promoting innovation, and harnessing technology for human service.