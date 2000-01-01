The employment and visa processes in the UAE can be complicated, especially for new start-ups and for international companies entering the market for the first time. They involve several detailed administrative processes, together with many regulatory and compliance factors, so using an experienced and professional EOR, Employer of Record UAE, is one of the easiest and most effective solutions. An EOR in the UAE allows a company to hire and engage employees without setting up a local entity. The EOR in the UAE hires the employees on your behalf and assumes responsibility for managing the entire employment lifecycle, from visa processing and sponsorship to payroll and ongoing HR administrative support. As a reputable EOR in the UAE, Auxilium will take full responsibility for your organization’s end-to-end onboarding, offboarding, and visa processes, ensuring that all personnel are employed compliantly and by prevailing national and international regulations. We will also provide other key services, including: Managing immigration, visa, and onboarding processes

Managing termination and offboarding processes

Producing legal and compliant employment contracts

Providing & maintaining all statutory benefits

Maintaining records of all regulatory documents

Producing & maintaining HR reports & records

Managing all payroll processes, reports & records

Providing ongoing regulatory guidance and support EOR services in the UAE: Key Benefits For an organization looking to explore new markets or engage with global talent, there are obvious tangible benefits to partnering with a professional and reputable EOR in the UAE, the most significant of which is the ability to legally hire people in the UAE and to support them locally. Other key benefits include: Speed: You can hire talent quickly

Cost: No requirement to set up local entities, companies, or offices

Compliance: Guaranteed compliance with local, regional, and international regulations

Support: Access to professional support and guidance on local issues EOR in the UAE: Access to the Best Global Talent Recruiting the best candidates remains one of the main challenges for many organizations. Your EOR in the UAE can play an important role in how you find, attract, and retain global talent, by enabling you to offer remote working options, and by opening up access to the global talent pool. EOR in the UAE: Selecting the Right Partner When it comes to choosing the right EOR partner in the UAE for your business, there are many factors to consider, so here are some pointers that you may find useful. Reputation: Learning from other people’s experiences is always a good starting point. Ask contacts and colleagues for referrals and recommendations for their preferred choice of EOR in the UAE.

Testimonials: Ask shortlisted potential EOR in the UAE partners for client testimonials, ideally from clients in similar industries and requiring the same services.

Local Knowledge: Verify that any potential EOR in the UAE partners have a thorough understanding of the UAE. They need to demonstrate they have the required expertise, infrastructure, and skills to manage all the required regulatory, legislative and compliance processes, as well as having knowledge and experience of the local economic, business, governmental and administrative cultures.

Transparency: Make sure you understand all the implications of any agreement you are considering entering into with an EOR in the UAE. In particular, ensure that costs and pricing structures are transparent and easy to interpret.

Real-Time Reporting: Look for an EOR in the UAE that offers access to real-time reporting. For instance, at Auxilium our cloud-based platform gives you a 360-degree real-time view of your workforce, enabling you to manage and track all employee-related processes, generate real time reports, monitor expenditure, and much more.

Support: Choose an EOR in the UAE that offers quick and responsive support, ideally through a dedicated account manager, who will also ensure there is ongoing engagement with your workforce.

As your EOR in the UAE, Auxilium will manage your employment and visa processes, quickly and cost- effectively, empowering your organization to expand its global operations in the UAE.