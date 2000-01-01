|
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is on course to overtake Singapore as Asia’s primary iGaming hub following a series of multi-billion gaming-related investments over the past couple of years.
Although many parts of the UAE remain firmly against legalising iGaming, there have been noteworthy signs that the sands are shifting.
The speculation may have something to do with Wynn Resort establishing a $3.9 billion resort in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). Wynn Resort is one of the biggest casinos operators in the world.
While the resort represents a welcome development, questions still linger regarding the UAE’s investments in iGaming and what it means for the industry.
Could we see a future where Dubai is home to the best land-based and online casinos in the world?
RegulatedGambling Could be on the Horizon
The UAE has been working tirelessly to reduce its reliance on the oil business for several years. Investment in entertainment, real estate and sports have elevated the region to new heights.
The government has already permitted Wynn Resort to construct a lavish hotel in RAK, which will be located on the Al Marjan private island. The hugely anticipated hotel opening has been slated for 2027.
Greenlighting the hotel construction has led many people to believe the country may be ready to legalise gambling, which would be major step forward in the region.
The UAE has plans to licence more ‘gaming’ establishments after launching a regulation department to govern the resorts. Similar to Wynn Resort, the UAE has been avoiding the term 'gambling' due to cultural and religious beliefs.
The landmark establishment of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA)in 2023 signalled a move towards a controlled and socially responsible gaming environment.
Under UAE gaming regulations that were enacted over a year ago, Wynn Al Marjan Island would be governed similarly to the two casinos in Singapore.
These regulations encompass varying tax rates for casino play, differentiating between high-end (5%) and mass-market game types (15%), along with an entry fee to access the casino.
Additionally, a noteworthy aspect involves UAE citizens, constituting 10% of the country's population, being prohibited from entering the gaming section of the facility due to the cultural prohibition of gambling in Islam.
Furthermore, the UAE has implemented a comprehensive regulatory framework aimed at addressing potential challenges within the gaming sector.
A primary concern for the UAE is getting to grips with the online gaming sector, which already has a strong presence due to the number of overseas operators who allow Arab players on their sites.
As things stand, the best online casino in Dubai is currently licensed and regulated by authorities in overseas gaming jurisdictions, but the UAE is working towards establishing its own system.
This framework will encompass strict compliance requirements, including robust transaction monitoring and reporting mechanisms which are anticipated to be key components.
iGaming Events Boost the UAE’s Profile
SiGMA has announced the commencement of its 2024 event calendar, which kicks off with a summit in the innovation-driven city of Dubai from February 25-27.
The three-day conference will mark SiGMA Eurasia's fourth venture into the rapidly expanding UAE market and is poised to attract several famous names to the region.
As a global gateway to the online iGaming realm, SiGMA holds a pivotal status within the sector, earning the trust of numerous gaming companies globally.
The firm renowned for its extensive networking opportunities, which serve as a unique platform that attracts professionals from various iGaming sectors, offering a valuable platform for developing business connections and fostering collaborations.
SiGMA's unparalleled global impact sets it apart from other iGaming conferences, which is why the attendance for the event is anticipated to be extraordinary.
With six annual conferences and exhibitions, SiGMA covers established markets and the most exciting emerging jurisdictions, spanning nearly every continent across the globe.
This unique approach affords attendees the flexibility to participate in SiGMA conferences tailored to their preferred markets.
The upcoming summit in Dubai is poised to reinforce SiGMA's reputation as a dynamic force in the global iGaming landscape.
How the UAE is Using SiGMA to Become a Major Player in the iGaming Sector
The UAE plans to capitalise on the buzz surrounding the upcoming SiGMA series to assert its presence and influence in the burgeoning iGaming sector.
SiGMA is recognised as a global iGaming expo and provides a dynamic platform for industry leaders, stakeholdersand innovators to converge, exchange ideas and explore the latest trends in the sector.
One key aspect of the UAE's engagement with SiGMA is the opportunity to showcase its commitment to creating a conducive environment for iGaming businesses.
By hosting the SiGMA event, the UAE creates a global stage where industry leaders can witness firsthand the nation's dedication to innovation, technological advancement and regulatory frameworks that support responsible gaming practices.
The exposure garnered from such international platforms contributes to the UAE's reputation as a forward-thinking and technologically advanced hub for the iGaming community.
Through its extensive network, Dubai connects with international investors, showcasing its robust infrastructure, tech-savvy population and commitment to responsible gaming.