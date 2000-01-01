Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC), President of Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) and President of Dubai Ladies Club (DLC), wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Dubai Ladies Club celebrated its 20th anniversary. The event, held at the Dubai Ladies Club beach with the theme "20 Years of Reflecting You", featured Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson of Dubai Women Establishment and Managing Director. Attended by approximately 300 women, the celebration showcased notable moments, including a captivating drone show highlighting the club's journey, achievements, support for women across various fields, and its facilities. Recognition was given to long-time female members and employees, as well as the media, who were acknowledged as crucial partners in the journey of success. On this milestone, Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed highlighted that the Dubai Ladies Club, throughout its two-decade journey, has consistently emphasised its vision as a hub for healthy and happy women through innovative activities and comprehensive services. She stressed that the club is committed to align with and achieve the "Dubai Social Agenda 33", initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. This agenda, launched on 4th January under the theme “Family: The Foundation of Our Nation”, guides the Club in developing services that positively impact women's lives, a cornerstone of family stability. Sheikha Manal underscored the club's dedication to supporting women, acknowledging the UAE's continuous backing for women's influential roles. The celebration reflects the UAE's commitment to harnessing capabilities for the success of women in diverse fields. She highlighted the club's significant role in promoting women's sports participation, enhancing their quality of life, and prioritising their mental and physical well-being. Additionally, she commended the club's focus on humanitarian, cultural, and economic initiatives through seminars, lectures, and exhibitions. She said, “We are proud of the club's achievements over the past twenty years, proud of the club’s achievements over the past twenty years, and I am proud of its contributions to Dubai's reputation as a women-friendly city. These contributions lay the groundwork for future accomplishments, and placing Dubai Ladies Club among the world's leading clubs dedicated to women.” She also expressed pride in the club's support for women in the economic field and encouragement of female entrepreneurs. Social responsibility remains a top priority, aligning with the UAE's sustainable approach to charitable and developmental work. Sheikha Manal extended gratitude to all donors, especially those contributing to the annual "Design for Hope" charity exhibition, acknowledging its positive, lasting impacts on women's lives locally and globally. Looking ahead, Sheikha Manal affirmed that the Dubai Ladies Club will persist in its mission as a source of inspiration for women, fostering skill development and serving as a vital platform for building social connections. She concluded, "The future holds promise, and we will continue achieving alongside Dubai's vision, striving to lead at the forefront of progress." In turn, Mona Al Marri highlighted Dubai Ladies Clubs’ success aligned with Dubai's development by continually enhancing its facilities and services. This contribution has solidified Dubai's status as a global destination for living, aided by the unwavering support and close supervision of Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The club, under her guidance, has attracted over 40,000 members from diverse nationalities and age groups. Al Marri emphasised the club's commitment to social responsibility, manifesting in various initiatives addressing humanitarian issues both locally and globally. This mirrors the UAE's development approach and the humanitarian vision of Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, particularly in empowering women and girls in education and the economy. During the ceremony, in her speech, Mona Al Marri expressed that the Dubai Ladies Club transcends being just a club; it has evolved into a home, uniting a vast family of members, visitors, and employees. This evolution reflects the club's profound understanding of women's rights to lead lives marked by psychological and social balance, coupled with the organisation of entertaining events for women and children. She added, “We take pride in our role in fostering the active involvement of club members in humanitarian, sports, and social activities in Dubai and the UAE. Their impactful contributions span diverse areas, including education, health, self-development, and support for orphans. Collaborating with government agencies and public benefit institutions, our strategic partnerships aim to bring hope to communities in need.” Naeema Ahli, Acting CEO of the Dubai Women Establishment, emphasised Dubai Ladies Club's dedication to organising innovative events, providing a unique experience for members, visitors, and children. This commitment stems from the club's mission to uphold women's physical fitness and health. The club actively collaborates with the Dubai Sports Council, organising events like the region's first women-only triathlon and participating in initiatives such as the Dubai Fitness Challenge. She added, “The club has advanced facilities, diverse training programs led by qualified female trainers, and various membership options. Additionally, Dubai Ladies Club is an exclusive beach dedicated to only women. The club also accommodates special occasions and weddings.” She noted that the Club’s future strategy is filled with more initiatives and events to build upon its successful journey over the past years.