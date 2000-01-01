His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with a number of local dignitaries, senior officials and heads of government entities and businessmen at the Al Shindagha Majlis. The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai. Present at the meeting as well were H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed engaged in a lively discussion with the attendees, exploring key topics related to Dubai's comprehensive development journey. The conversation centred on the crucial role of collaboration between government and private sectors in realising the ambitious visions of both the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Dubai. His Highness underscored the UAE's success as a unique development model, garnering worldwide acclaim for its remarkable achievements. This success, he emphasised, hinges largely on the strong, mutually beneficial partnership between the government and private sectors. This partnership, he added, is built on a foundation of shared interests and the strategic utilisation of resources, capabilities, and scientific expertise. Moreover, it remains adaptable, responding effectively to the evolving regional and global landscape, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed added. Reaffirming this partnership's significance, His Highness highlighted its exemplary track record in optimising resources and driving continuous development and modernisation. He emphasised that these efforts ultimately serve the homeland and its citizens' well-being. Following the discussion, His Highness met with a group of distinguished graduates from the Dubai Police Academy. He warmly congratulated them on their achievements and encouraged them to maintain their excellence in both academic and professional pursuits. He urged them to serve as role models, inspiring their peers and future generations to strive for even greater success. Sheikh Mohammed also underlined the importance of utilising their knowledge and skills to contribute to the nation's continued progress and solidify its leadership position.