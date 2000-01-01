|
Dubai is a world-renowned real estate destination, especially for those seeking high-end villas and family homes. Driven Properties has emerged as one of the leading developers, bringing sleek new villa communities to prime Dubai locations.
This comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about Villa for Sale in Dubai by Driven Properties - from the developer portfolio and popular villa locations, to key buying tips and factors to consider. Whether you're eyeing a spectacular custom villa or spacious family home, Driven offers exceptional properties for discerning buyers.
Driven’s Villa Communities in Dubai
With a focus on quality and design, Driven has launched exclusive villa projects appealing to professionals, families, and investors across premium locations including:
- Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR)
- Arabian Ranches
- Living Legends, Dubailand
- Palm Jumeirah
From Mediterranean style mansions to modern villas with smart home tech, Driven has a range of spectacularly designed options in both community clusters and standalone villa districts.
Mohammed Bin Rashid City
MBR is one of Dubai's most prestigious villa neighborhoods. Driven has launched two ultra-luxury villa communities here:
Dubai Hills Grove Mansions: Expansive custom villas from 7,000 to 15,000 sq ft featuring Mediterranean architecture, private pools, home automation, and manicured landscaping. Prices start at AED 15M.
Dubai Hills Forest Villas: Sleek modern 4-6 bedroom villas ranging from 3,500 to 8,000 sq ft surrounded by lush forest setting. Premium finishes, floor-to-ceiling glass, covered parking and prices from AED 7M.
Arabian Ranches
One of Dubai's most desirable family villa communities, here Driven has built:
Reem Community: 4-6 bedroom Mediterranean-style mansions ranging from 4,500 to 7,500 sq ft. Elegant designs, private pools, landscaped gardens, home cinemas, chic decor packages. Prices start at AED 8M.
Samara: Luxurious modern villas with 4-6 bedrooms and 5,000 to 8,000 sq ft of built-up area. Featuring basement parking, landscaped gardens, smart security. From AED 10M.
Living Legends, Dubailand
For families looking at value-for-money villas, Driven has launched:
Millennium Estates: Large 4-5 bedroom independent villas from 2,700 to 4,000 sq ft with contemporary exteriors, outdoor decks, open-plan living. Starting prices from AED 2.4M.
Sentosa Villas: Spanish-style 3-4 bed family villas set around lush landscaped parks. Ranging from 2,600 to 3,500 sq ft with community amenities like pools and sports fields. Prices from AED 2.2M.
Palm Jumeirah
For iconic waterfront mansions, Driven offers:
The Royal Atlantis Residences: Uber-luxury 4-5 bedroom villas of 8,000 to 12,000 sq ft with private infinity pools, opulent details, and 5-star amenities by The Royal Atlantis Resort. Prices start at AED 65M.
Tips for Buying a Driven Villa in Dubai
1) Consider location based on priorities like schools, commutes, amenities. Villas in prime areas like MBR City and Palm Jumeirah carry heavy premiums.
2) Set a clear budget and financing plan, factor in maintenance and service fees. Driven offers attractive post-handover payment plans.
3) Assess size vs specification - bigger is not always better. Buy based on bedroom needs rather than total built-up area.
4) Tour show villas in person to evaluate architectural design, layout, finishes, natural light. Listings give limited insight into a villa.
5) Opt for quality over quantity for fixtures, appliances, AV etc. Driven provides custom interior design packages too.
6) Don't overlook community amenities like retail, sports facilities, green spaces. These add significant value.
7) Ask about completion timelines, maintenance, and handover procedures.
Working with Driven Properties
Driven has gained a stellar reputation in Dubai's luxury real estate sector, delivering high-end projects across diverse villa communities. The developer offers:
- Transparent contracts with flexible payment terms
- Premium specifications and latest in design and tech
- Professional management of construction and handover
- Dedicated after-sales support and maintenance services
- Bespoke customization options for select villa types
These define Driven's commitment to quality and customer service through the buying process. Their sales advisors provide full details on availability, pricing, floor plans, and personalization options.
Conclusion:
Driven Properties brings sleek architectural design and high-end construction to a range of premium villa communities in Dubai. From uber-luxe Palm Jumeirah mansions to lavish MBR City compounds to stylishbfamily villas in Dubailand - Driven offers residences that set new standards.
With efficient processes, transparent pricing, and flexible payment plans, buyers can acquire stunning Driven villas with confidence. By understanding location dynamics, budget planning, and prioritizing key needs around size, specs, and amenities - discerning home-seekers can find their dream home.
Driven's dedicated approach to quality craftsmanship, bespoke interiors, and premium lifestyle facilities ensures their villas hold value over the long term. So for those in the market for an exclusive Dubai address, a Driven villa represents a smart real estate investment.