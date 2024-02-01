Middle East’s favourite value-fashion and homeware brand REDTAG begins its Ramadan specials on a high note with festival-themed dinnerware and deluxe furnishings, along with exclusive offers to welcome shoppers to a season of prayer, celebrations, and reflection

REDTAG, the Middle East’s leading fashion and homeware brand, known for its superior quality, value-based pricing, and styles with a cultural twist, is back with Ramadan collections that have struck a chord with customers over the years. Arriving just in time as preparations for Ramadan commence, the new homeware collections comprise festival-themed dinnerware and deluxe furnishings for decor-rich Iftar hosting and ambient settings. Decorative cushion covers in off-white and natural earth tones are embellished with leafy golden motifs or applique works to radiate the festive spirit. Throw pillows in embossed velvet and geometrical patterns add the right contrast and colourful cheer to the living room. Staying true to its value-centric approach, REDTAG has launched homeware products characterized by craftsmanship, functionality, and affordability. The Ramadan homeware will be accompanied by exclusive offers, marking REDTAG’s long-standing tradition of welcome deals with new collections. Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Retail Officer of REDTAG, said that Ramadan gives us an opportunity to design homeware at the intersection of tradition and modernity. “The new homeware collections are a product of our homegrown advantage, awareness of global trends, and core competencies in quality, value-based pricing, and craftsmanship. It will induce a festive spirit in homes and a sense of Ramadan readiness in its inhabitants,” Shehbaz added. Craftsmanship is evident in exotic dinnerware consisting of serving trays, brass cutlery, and porcelain bowls in ivory white with golden edges. Decorated trays and luxury hammered-style glass cloches can house Suhoor and Iftartreats for indulgence in the Ramadan after-hours. Ceramic plates with golden leafy imprints will leave the guests feeling special, only for the new collection’s deluxe beddings to say the best is yet to come. The Ramadan homeware collection’s highlight is beddings in stunning colours like powder blue and with imperial-style embroidery work in gold. The grandeur of the beddings perfectly complements tulle curtains in sober colours and the exquisite bell-jar glass fabric-shaded bedside table lamps. “The colour gold appears across the Ramadan homeware collection, symbolizing the festival’s radiance on our culture and communities,” explained Shehbaz Shaikh. The Ramadan homeware collection, accompanied by REDTAG’s ongoing ‘New Lower Prices’ initiative, promises customers a season of value shopping. The pricing initiative takes after REDTAG’s customer-centric approach, which has helped the homegrown brand build a tiered loyalty program — RT Rewards — of over 10 million members in the region. For more information on REDTAG and to browse the Ramadan homeware collection 2024, please click here. About REDTAG A BMA International company, REDTAG was launched as a value apparel and homeware label in 2006. Driven by the vision of delivering high-quality and affordable fashion and lifestyle products, the brand has emerged as a leader in its niche. From its first store in Abu Dhabi, REDTAG has rapidly expanded to over 225 outlets across the Middle East and Asia – including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and many more locations. REDTAG is built on a strong customer focus, delivering enjoyable in-store experiences and seamless online interactions that are designed to exceed expectations. The brand takes a 'Glocal' approach to its offerings – adapting global trends to local sensibilities. REDTAG's highly successful 'RT Rewards' loyalty program is currently over 10 million members strong and growing fast. The program encourages repeat visits through tailored offerings and special rewards, with over 90% of the company’s transactions now coming from repeat customers. REDTAG is the RetailME award winner for the ‘Most Admired Customer Service Initiative’ and ‘Most Admired Value Retailer’ in 2023.