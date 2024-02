Al Mal Capital REIT, listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), is launching a rights issue on March 4th, 2024, the fund said in a statement.

“This significant rights issue is an important step in our journey to generate consistent and sustainable value for investors, solidifying our position as a leading real estate asset manager and investor in the Gulf,” said Naser Al Nabulsi, CEO and Vice-Chairman of Al Mal Capital.

The entity has an existing portfolio valued at AED580 million, primarily invested in educational assets in the UAE. The fund’s investment strategy is focused on ‘strong-performing’ sectors such as healthcare, education, and industrials.

The rights issue follows the approval of the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority.