Iran edged past Tahiti 5-3 in a thrilling Group B clash, coming from behind to secure top spot and meet the UAE on Thursday on the Round of 8 in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024.

Iran staged a remarkable comeback, with Behzadpuor pulling one back before the break and Mirjalili equalising early in the third. Behzadpuor continued his heroics, scoring again and benefiting from a Tehau own goal to put Iran ahead. Tepa briefly revived Tahiti's hopes, but Mokhtari sealed the win for Iran with seconds remaining.

Now both the UAE and Iran advance to the quarterfinals for a highly anticipated quarter-final clash on Thursday, while Tahiti will face Italy on the same day.