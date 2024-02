Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), met with Kohzo Tashima, President of the Japanese Football Association (JFA) and FIFA Council member, who is visiting the country to attend the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup tournament, taking place in Dubai.

During the meeting, they agreed to renew the UAEFA-JFA cooperation agreement in the coming period.

They also discussed a number of topics, including the growth achieved by East Asian football teams.