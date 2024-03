Bin Sulayem Appoints Nasser Al Neyadi As CEO Of The Ports, Customs And Free Zone Corporation

(4 March 2024) His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem,Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), has issued a new decision appointing His Excellency Nasser Al Neyadi as the new CEO of the PCFC.

