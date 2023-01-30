Since its debut in 1989, the Dubai Desert Classic has been a transformative force in Arabian Peninsula golf, cementing its status as a prominent fixture on the global golfing landscape. As the region's inaugural European Tour event, it has heralded a fresh era in international golf. The tournament attracts thousands of spectators and online sports betting fans seeking the most favorable odds on the world's top-ranked players. The Classic is a cornerstone of the golfing calendar, with a substantial $9 million prize pool that entices the world's leading golfers to converge in the United Arab Emirates. Early Years The Dubai Desert Classic was first staged in 1989, making it one of the oldest golf events to be staged in the nation. When founded, it was the first to be staged in the Arabian Peninsula, and it remains one of just six still held in the region. This event was part of a wider program by the local government called ‘Dubai Golf.’ The project aimed to enhance and develop the region's casual and professional golf tourism industry. Therefore, it is little surprise that it has attracted some of the biggest names in the sport throughout its history. It has been able to do this due to the prize money on offer to the top performers, with the prize fund sitting at $9 million for much of the previous events. It also made history in 1995 by becoming the first European Tour event staged on the Golf Channel, an American paid subscription package to golfing fans nationwide. Record Scorers As an event that has regularly attracted superstar players, there have been some standout performances throughout the history of the Dubai Desert Classic. However, Bryson DeChambeau’s run to win the event in 2019 remains the record. The American finished an incredibly 24-under par, breaking the previous record set by Li Haotong just 12 months earlier. DeChambeau finished with an aggregate score of 264, which remains a record at the Desert Hero Classic. However, other players have achieved more victories at the event. Rory McIlroy is one of the world’s best, and he often showcases his best around the courses in Dubai. The Northern Irishman will go into the 2024 event as the defending champion after winning the 2023 tournament by a one-stroke margin from Patrick Reed. The success saw McIlroy earn a third victory at the Desert Hero Classic, making him the most successful player in the event's history. Legendary Winners Some of the world’s best golfers have tackled the greens at the Desert Classic, meaning there is an excellent selection of legendary stars on the honor roll. That includes Seve Ballesteros, who landed victory following a dramatic playoff in 1992. Ernie Els also landed a six-stroke victory over Greg Norman in the 1994 edition of the tournament, while Colin Montgomery and Jose Maria Olazbal are also among the early winners of the European Tour event. Tiger Woods put his stamp on the event during the early 2000s, as the American legend won two events in three years between 2006 and 2008. The latest saw him land a dramatic one-shot success over Justin Rose. McIlroy’s first victory in the event was achieved in 2009, finishing a shot clear of Justin Rose. There have also been shock outsiders that have won the event throughout history, including Stephen Gallacher in back-to-back editions in 2013 and 2014. The latest of those saw the Scotsman finish a shot clear of Emiliano Grillo. McIlroy’s second victory saw him outlast Alex Noren before being beaten in a dramatic edition in 2018 by Chinese star Li Haotong. Conclusion The event prize fund was increased in 2022, meaning the winning player would win over $1 million from the $9 million purse. That development saw even greater international talent take on the event in Dubai. Viktor Hovland was an excellent winner of the event in 2022, as he got the better of Richard Bland following a dramatic playoff. But McIlroy was again the standout player in 2023, finishing a shot clear of American star Patrick Reed. Excitement levels are already building ahead of the 2024 event, which will be staged in late January. All of the leading contenders will again be involved, but the attention will be on McIlroy as he returns to defend his crown in Dubai, bidding to become the first four-time champion of the Dubai Desert Classic.