His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today met with the winners of the fifth edition of Gov Games. The largest edition of the annual event, which concluded on 3 March, 2024 at the Dubai Festival City, featured the participation of194 teams from around the world. During the meeting held at His Highness’s Majlis in Nad Al Sheba, Sheikh Hamdan praised the remarkable competitive spirit demonstrated by participating teams in the fifth edition of Gov Games. He also commended the Gov Games Organising Committee for hosting yet another successful event. HH Sheikh Hamdan encouraged the winners to serve as role models for their colleagues and emphasisedthe importance of determination to achieve excellence. Collaboration and teamwork arekeyto enhancing performance and achieving strategic objectives, he said, adding that the Dubai Government’s success has been driven by its commitment to these principles. His Highness also highlighted therole of Gov Gamesin enhancing the sports sector. The contests featured in the event promotephysical fitness and intellectual agility, which in turn develop individuals capable of making positive contributions to society, Sheikh Hamdan said. “Serving as a platform for both sporting and community engagement, the Gov Games highlights the importance of working together to identify solutions, confront challengesand strive for excellence, in keeping with Dubai’s spirit,” His Highness added. During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan engaged in discussions with the winners, where he learned about their experiences in this year's Gov Games and their preparations for the tournament. His Highness also spoke with the ‘F3’ team, the champions of the Junior Gov Games, a new category that was introduced this year. He encouraged them to continue participating in sports across various disciplines and to always maintain a competitive spirit to achieve success. The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Sara bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Schools Establishment, and His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai, along with a number of senior officials. Gov Games 2024 The winner of the Junior Gov Games category was F3, while the Emirates Schools Establishment triumphed in The Battle of the Government for the female category.The top spot in the male category was secured by the General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defence. NAS emerged victorious in the Battle of the Community tournament, while Copenhagen, Denmark, clinched the title in the Battle of the Cities tournament for the second time.