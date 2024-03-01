Horse racing is a globally followed sport featuring prominent events in countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States. However, one of the earliest significant events in the racing calendar, particularly for top-tier competitors, unfolds at Meydan in March. Dubai World Cup Night is a prestigious flat racing evening spectacle, prominently featuring the lucrative Dubai World Cup as its centerpiece.



While it may not carry the same level of prestige as the Derby or Kentucky Derby, it boasts a substantial purse that attracts the attention of connections aiming for victory. This event has swiftly gained popularity, especially among users of the Middle East’s best sports betting apps. What sets this race apart, and which potential contenders can we anticipate for the early 2024 edition? History The Dubai World Cup has been held on the last Saturday in March since 1996, and it has boasted a purse of $12 million since the 2019 edition of the race. It was added to the racing schedule in 1996 and immediately became a significant race on the schedule after Cigar landed victory for American trainer Bill Mott. International superstars worldwide have succeeded in the race throughout history, with Curlin landing victory in 2008, while Brazilian-bred Gloria de Campeao continued to show international acclaim for the race in 2010. It has become a race targeted by trainers from around the world since its inception, which continues today. That is mirrored by the fact that the winners of each of the last four editions of the race have been trained in three different countries. Dubai World Cup 2024 Information The Dubai World Cup will again take center stage on the racing calendar in 2024, as Meydan will host the action on Saturday, March 30. The featured race will headline a star-studded card of action, which could also include a mouth-watering showdown between Auguste Rodin and Equinox in the Dubai Sheema Classic. But who are among the likely entries for the Dubai World Cup 2024? Derma Sotogake Japan reigned supreme in the Dubai World Cup for the second time in 2023, as Ushba Tesoro landed a memorable success. That dominance in the race could continue in 2024, as Derma Sotogake is already among the likely contenders in Meydan. The runner ran a storming race at Santa Anita in the Breeders’ Cup, finishing a strong second in the Classic behind White Abarrio. His form remains solid on paper, as he won at Meydan in March before finishing sixth in the Kentucky Derby. White Abarrio Richard Dultrow is back at the top of racing in the United States, and his brightest star is White Abarrio. The four-year-old has enjoyed a stunning 2023 season, which included victory in the G1 Whitney Stakes by a staggering six lengths from Zandon. His performances reached new heights at the Breeders’ Cup, finishing a length clear of Derma Sotogake to land success in the Classic. Connections haven’t ruled out international runs, but the four-year-old could likely bypass the Dubai World Cup in favor of a run at Gulfstream Park in the G1 Pegasus World Cup. Algiers Algiers will likely be among the returning runners hoping to better his previous appearance at Meydan for Simon & Ed Crisford. The six-year-old British-trained runner was beaten by two lengths in the Dubai World Cup in 2023 and was a late non-runner in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile in November. However, he boasts some strong form on the surface at Meydan, having landed a dominant six-length victory over Bendoog in the G2 Al Maktoum Challenge in February. Connections are keen for another international challenge 2024, meaning that a run at Meydan is extremely likely. Conclusion The Dubai World Cup will once again be one of the standout nights of horse racing action in the Middle East, and there will be no shortage of equine superstars on show on the last Saturday in March. It is one of the biggest social events on the calendar, and fans in attendance will be treated to live music by a huge name in the industry before and after the race. Some of the biggest performers have headlined Dubai World Cup Night in recent years, including Flo Rida, Jennifer Lopez, and Christina Aguilera. It promises to be an exciting night at Meydan on and off the track.