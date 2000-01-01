The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is showcasing its distinguished services and projects for investors, health professionals, health facilities and the public during its participation in the 23rd edition of the Dubai International Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition (Dubai Derma) 2024. The Authority’s participation in this annual event constitutes a valuable opportunity to introduce its innovative services, the investment opportunities available in the health sector, the significant importance it offers to create an environment conducive to health investment, strengthening the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for medical tourism, and attracting medical tourists for treatments across several medical specialties, including dermatology. Dubai Medical Registry During its participation in the exhibition, the Authority will showcase the “Dubai Medical Register”, which helps customers and the public instantly search the health sector database to identify all health professionals in the Emirate of Dubai from various categories, including doctors, dentists, nurses, midwives, health profession practitioners, and alternative medicine practitioners. Through this register, one can also identify the health professional’s specialisation, academic certificates, and practical experience obtained, in addition to the health facilities in which the professional works in the emirate. The register also provides customers with complete details about all licenced health facilities in the emirate, their addresses, specialities available here, and ways to communicate directly with them. The register constitutes a documented database compatible with the best applicable international standards. Health Investment in Dubai At the conference, Dubai Health Authority will also showcase the promising investment opportunities provided by the health sector in the emirate in key specialised fields. Sheryan System The authority will also present to participants and visitors of the exhibition and conference its intelligent services and systems in the field of licencing professionals and health facilities and their oversight and auditing through the (Sheryan) system. It relies in its operation on the latest means and modern technologies supported by artificial intelligence, to facilitate procedures and automate the regulatory journey to ensure the patients' safety and provide the highest quality of services in the emirate. The "Sheryan" system constitutes an essential platform for professionals and health facilities in Dubai in light of the growth of the health sector in the emirate. There was a strong demand for health professionals in 2023 opting to work in the health sector in Dubai. The DHA recorded 904,646 new professional registrations, along with 26,279 new facility registrations and 952 requests for facility activation during the same year. Dubai’s licenced health facilities have witnessed significant growth over the past five years, increasing from 3,431 in 2019 to 4,922 in 2023, while the number of health professionals increased from 39,548 to 58,788 during the same period.