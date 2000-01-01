Ministry Of Health And Prevention Boosts Medical Staff Expertise In Cancer Detection #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Ministry Of Health And Prevention Boosts Medical Staff Expertise In Cancer Detection
(7 March 2024)

  

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) organised a workshop in Dubai to improve healthcare workers' ability to detect cervical and lung cancer.

The workshop, attended by Dr Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Public Health and Prevention Department, aimed to increase collaboration between public and private healthcare sectors in early cancer detection through regular screenings and vaccinations. This initiative is part of MoHAP's strategy to include lung cancer in the National Cancer Early Detection Programme and strengthen the UAE's position in disease prevention and control. It aligns with national health programs to decrease cancer-related mortality by 30% by 2030.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, emphasised the importance of staying updated on cancer research and disseminating information to both the public and healthcare professionals. He highlighted the expansion of the national cancer detection programme to include lung cancer and the ministry's commitment to research, partnerships, and preventive measures like HPV vaccination for both males and females.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance