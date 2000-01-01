The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) organised a workshop in Dubai to improve healthcare workers' ability to detect cervical and lung cancer.

The workshop, attended by Dr Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Public Health and Prevention Department, aimed to increase collaboration between public and private healthcare sectors in early cancer detection through regular screenings and vaccinations. This initiative is part of MoHAP's strategy to include lung cancer in the National Cancer Early Detection Programme and strengthen the UAE's position in disease prevention and control. It aligns with national health programs to decrease cancer-related mortality by 30% by 2030.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, emphasised the importance of staying updated on cancer research and disseminating information to both the public and healthcare professionals. He highlighted the expansion of the national cancer detection programme to include lung cancer and the ministry's commitment to research, partnerships, and preventive measures like HPV vaccination for both males and females.