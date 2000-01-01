The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) today launched the ‘Dubai Disaster Medicine Programme’, an initiative aimed at enhancing the city's healthcare readiness and bolstering its public health safety system in preparation for potential medical emergencies. The programme aims to raise the city's medical response capacity during disasters, emergencies and crises through a unified and internationally accredited approach aligned withthe practices of leading global institutions. The launch of the programme follows its accreditation by the European Centre for Disaster Medicine and the American College of Surgeons, among other accrediting bodies. This initiative is designed to support and enhance the healthcare sector's capabilities in Dubai and ensure the highest preparedness to address any health crises or disasters. Additionally, it seeks to bolster Dubai's resilience index and cultivate a culture of crisis and disaster management within the community. Developed in collaboration with the UAE’s Medical Preparedness and Response Programme, ‘Jaheziya’,thenew programmealso aims to standardise disaster medicine training and consolidate reliable information sources. His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, highlighted Dubai's goal to set global benchmarks in healthcare excellence.“With its state-of-the-art medical facilities, advanced technologies, smart solutions, and highly skilled workforce, Dubai aims to maintain the highest levels of public health security.”Al Ketbi highlighted that DHA remains committed to working diligently to ensure the sustainability of the city's healthcare security. Designed in response to global health challenges, which requirestrategies to rapidly and effectively manage crises and emergent health issues, the accredited programme aims to position Dubai as a destination that offers premium healthcare and a high standard of living. Dr. Khaled Abdullah Lootah, a Public Health Consultant and Head of the Disaster Management Office at the DHA emphasised that the programme aims to further enhance expertise in the field of disaster medicine and crisis management amongDubai’s government and private hospitals, including medical and technical support staff and nursing personnel. Specifically focusing on disaster medicine, health challenges, and crisis management, the programme seeks to transform professional practices and community safety protocols. The programme’s launch was attended by notable healthcare professionals including Professor Roberto Mastriviro, President of the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, Dr. Khaled Abdullah Lootah, andDr. Adel Al Shamry Al Ajami, CEO of the Emirates Medical Preparedness and Response Programme, Jaheziya, CEO, National Training, Chair, National Disaster Medicine Centre and Consultant Cardiothoracic Trauma Surgeon/Critical Care. Dr. Lootah revealed that the programme has already commenced by training 100 medical and hospital administrative staff in Dubai in the fields of disaster medicine, with plans to train 1,000 specialised medical and nursing professionals by the end of the current year. DHA also aims to train over 10,000 hospital leaders and healthcare professionals within the next five years. Trainees will receive two accredited certifications from the European Centre for Disaster Medicine and the American College of Surgeons, among other accreditation bodies. He further explained that the training encompasses six key areas that drive exceptional service in theworld’s leading healthcare systems and institutions, including emergency and disaster management, public health incident management, mass casualty incident management, critical case categorisation, critical case transportation, and preparedness for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards. Dr. Al Ajami explained that the Dubai Disaster Medicine Programme represents a significant leap in building capacities, readiness, and preparedness for frontline healthcare workers in the government and private healthcare sector. This unified and internationally accredited approach is endorsed by leading specialised medical training centres. He noted that the Jaheziya programme was launched through a joint initiative by the Fakhr Al Watan Office and UAE Doctors to develop skills for the frontline defence team and enhance their preparedness in line with the highest international standards. He commended the DHA’s leadership for their efforts to enhance human resources in the healthcare sector, particularly in the areas of medical emergency response, disasters, and crises. He also noted their success in developing a large base of academically and practically trained and qualified medical professionals.