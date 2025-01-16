Intersec has officially launched the Intersec Police Summit as part of the exhibition's 2025 lineup. The summit is set to provide a new global platform for policing excellence, building on Intersec's 25-year reputation and exhibition success with a dedicated exhibition area, a range of world-class speakers, a conference programme, awards, an innovation zone and live demonstrations. The three-day exhibition will take place from 14th to 16th January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), within Intersec, which will be held under the theme of The world's number one event mapping the future in safety, security and fire protection. The summit will address the rapidly evolving dynamics of public safety and security and the need for innovation in policing solutions. Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said, "The introduction of the Intersec Police Summit comes at a pivotal time, addressing the broader challenges and opportunities within the global policing sector, with an increased exhibitor scope promising a more comprehensive showcase of innovations within the policing industry across the show floor." Among the companies already committed to exhibiting in 2025 are biometric and identity solution providers such as Innovatrics, technology-based security solutions providers Sensotec, counterfeit and fraud protection provider Euro Holography, and control room and decision centre experts Gesab, alongside many other industry leaders. The Intersec Police Summit will also benefit from a partnership with the Critical Communication Agency (TCCA), the International Professional Security Association (IPSA), and the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS), with further support to be announced. As part of the summit, a dedicated conference programme will offer insightful presentations and panels featuring some of the most respected names in law enforcement and public safety. The Innovation Zone will be a dedicated area for startups and tech innovators to present groundbreaking new products and services, and the Live Demo section will feature real-time demonstrations of cutting-edge policing technologies and tactics. Rounding out the show offering will be new policing categories added to the Intersec Awards, recognising the outstanding achievements and contributions in policing. "Previously, attendees to Intersec have included representatives of Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Police and all the other Emirates, as well as police representatives from Oman plus many more internationally, for example Bosnia & Herzegovina, Ghana, Belgium and Turkey," confirmed Tuchten. In addition to the Public Safety & Security section, Intersec 2025 will host a further four product areas including Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, and Cyber Security; and will feature a series of high-impact conferences, including the Security Leaders' Summit (ISLS), Fire & Rescue Conference and the Safety & Health Conference.