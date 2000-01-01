The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has successfully wrapped up its nutrition-focused awareness campaign, aimed at bolstering community health by promoting the inclusion of fruits and vegetables in daily diets. The campaign swept across the UAE during February and March, offering practical tips on integrating essential fruits and vegetables into regular meals and addressing common challenges such as affordability, availability, and time constraints that often impede healthy eating. The campaign also aimed to motivate residents to consume five daily servings of fruits and vegetables, highlighting their rich content of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals crucial for sustaining good health. Furthermore, it advocated for the selection of produce from sustainable local sources, emphasising the dual benefits of nutritional well-being and environmental responsibility. The initiative was designed to support MoHAP's ongoing strategy to enhance the quality of life through improved dietary habits, underscoring its commitment to fostering well-informed nutritional choices among UAE residents. The campaign took place at various prominent locations, including RAK Mall in Ras Al Khaimah, Qidfa Corniche in Fujairah, City Centre Ajman, City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah, and Al Khawaneej Walk in Dubai. Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, stressed that MoHAP’s campaign promoting the daily consumption of fruits and vegetables is a step in the right direction towards supporting the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening preventive and community healthcare programmes, enhancing the overall quality of life, and improving public health standards within the community. He emphasised that the campaign aimed to connect with every segment of society, offering sound advice on healthy eating. It encouraged individuals to consume vegetables and fruits daily due to their essential nutrients, which are fundamental in establishing a healthy lifestyle and fostering the adoption of nutritious and sustainable eating habits. Nouf Khamis Al Ali, Director of the Health Promotion Department at MoHAP, said, “The nutritional campaign played a pivotal role in heightening community awareness about the benefits of a proper diet, underscoring the significance of including vegetables and fruits in daily meals. The initiative was launched following a study examining current vegetable and fruit consumption trends within the community, which revealed that 83% of community members fall short of incorporating these essential foods into their diet. This highlights the critical need to motivate and equip them with the necessary information and guidance to integrate vegetables and fruits into their daily meal plans.”