Mothers' Endowment Campaign Raises AED505 Million In One Week
Mothers’ Endowment Campaign Raises AED505 Million In One Week
(20 March 2024)

  

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing an AED1 billion endowment fund for supporting the education of millions around the world, has raised AED505 million in donations, one week after its launch.

This is the result of contributions made by businessmen, individuals, businesses and public and private sector companies, in a massive community response that reflects the culture of giving deeply rooted in the UAE community, quick to support an initiative that provides education, training and empowerment of underprivileged individuals to help them improve their quality of life and drive development and stability in their communities.

Sustainable charity

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said, “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for sustainable good, and his constant directives to dedicate MBRGI’s capabilities and expertise to meeting the needs of underprivileged populations around the world.”

“The campaign, which aims to honour mothers by establishing an educational endowment fund, comes at a time when hundreds of millions of children and youth around the world face challenging conditions that deprive them of the basic right to education. This initiative offers them hope and a chance for a better life,” he added.

Praising the wide response to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign and how it embodies the noble values on which the UAE was founded, he said, “The positive response to the campaign, evident in raising AED505 million in only one week, helps solidify the UAE’s status as a global capital of humanitarian and charity work. We are confident the campaign will continue to gain momentum in the coming days.”

Organized under the MBRGI umbrella, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign allows contributors to honour their mothers by making donations in their name to help support underprivileged communities sustainably through education. The campaign also promotes the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while bolstering the UAE’s humanitarian role.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood.

