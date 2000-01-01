Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) announced the granting of the first naming rights for its fuel stations to Al Maryah Community Bank, a leading digital bank in the UAE, marking the inaugural strategic partnership between Emarat and its partners within Project Landmark.

Under this partnership, Al Maryah Community Bank becomes the inaugural entity, both locally and globally, to secure the rights to name a fuel station.

Eng. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director-General of Emarat, said, "We're proud to partner with Al Maryah Community Bank, making it the first entity to secure naming rights to one of Emarat's fuel stations under Project Landmark. This move underscores the business community's confidence in Emarat's strategic approach. Moreover, it highlights the positive economic impact of this project and the unique opportunities it offers. These opportunities empower companies and relevant stakeholders to prioritise customers as the focal point of their business and activities."

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank, said, "Al Maryah Community Bank is honoured to establish the inaugural strategic partnership with Emarat under Project Landmark, becoming the first entity globally to secure naming rights for a fuel station. This initiative stems from innovative strategies to enhance our bank's visibility and elevate customer experiences across fuel stations and affiliated stores."

Through Mbank Wallet application, customers can execute safe, seamless, and fast payment transactions by scanning the QR code at the checkout counters using their mobile phones.

Emarat stations witnessed the launch of Al Maryah Community Bank's Mbank Wallet digital wallet services, which allow Emarat station customers to conduct safe and smooth contactless payment transactions after refueling their vehicles and when purchasing goods at FreshPlus station stores by scanning the QR code at the mobile payment counters.