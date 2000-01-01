Moro Hub Awards ’Green Certificate’ To ’Mai Dubai’ #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Moro Hub Awards ’Green Certificate’ To ’Mai Dubai’
(22 March 2024)

  

Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, presented a Green Certificate to Mai Dubai, the UAE's leading bottled water company.

Moro Hub's certification underscores Mai Dubai's compliance with industry-leading practices and regulations.

The Green Certificate was presented to Abraham Kah, Chief Executive Officer of Mai Dubai, by Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer of Moro Hub, in recognition of the company's commitment to hosting their IT Workloads on Moro's Green Cloud.

"We are pleased to recognise Mai Dubai for their dedication to data excellence. Moro is committed to meet the evolving needs of businesses, and Mai Dubai's decision to host its data with us reflects the trust in our capabilities. We look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting Mai Dubai in its digital transformation journey," said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman.

Abraham Kah, in turn, said, "At Mai Dubai, we understand the importance of data integrity and security in today's digital landscape. Choosing Moro Hub as our data partner was a strategic decision to ensure that our business operations run smoothly, and our data remains protected. This certification from Moro Hub further validates our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in data management."

