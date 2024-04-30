Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai Celebrates 2nd Year Anniversary With Magical Vacations #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai Celebrates 2nd Year Anniversary With Magical Vacations
(27 March 2024)

  

Celebrate the second-year anniversary of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, the Palm, Dubai, by immersing yourself in the enchantment of "Magical March" with their special room package. Experience the epitome of luxury and Taj hospitality with a range of exclusive amenities tailored for a truly rejuvenating escape. Delight in complimentary breakfast each morning, featuring a variety of delicious and nutritious options, and savor one complimentary meal during your stay showcasing the resort's finest flavors. Enjoy a twenty percent discount on spa therapies at J Wellness Circle for ultimate relaxation, and indulge in the diverse culinary offerings of the resort with a matching twenty percent discount on food & beverage throughout your stay. As an added touch of elegance, a special surprise awaits in your serene accommodations. For those craving an unforgettable getaway filled with opulence, relaxation, and exceptional value, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, the Palm, Dubai's "Magical Vacations" package is the ultimate choice.

*What: Magical Vacations
*Where:  Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai
*Date & Timings: 1st March to 30th April 2024
*Pricing:  Complimentary buffet breakfast, Complimentary lunch or dinner, 20% savings on Spa therapies at J Wellness Circle, 20% savings on food & soft beverages at all restaurants 
*For booking, call:  +971 4 275 4444
*Get social:  https://www.instagram.com/tajpalmdubai/

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance