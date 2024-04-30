Celebrate the second-year anniversary of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, the Palm, Dubai, by immersing yourself in the enchantment of "Magical March" with their special room package. Experience the epitome of luxury and Taj hospitality with a range of exclusive amenities tailored for a truly rejuvenating escape. Delight in complimentary breakfast each morning, featuring a variety of delicious and nutritious options, and savor one complimentary meal during your stay showcasing the resort's finest flavors. Enjoy a twenty percent discount on spa therapies at J Wellness Circle for ultimate relaxation, and indulge in the diverse culinary offerings of the resort with a matching twenty percent discount on food & beverage throughout your stay. As an added touch of elegance, a special surprise awaits in your serene accommodations. For those craving an unforgettable getaway filled with opulence, relaxation, and exceptional value, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, the Palm, Dubai's "Magical Vacations" package is the ultimate choice.



*What: Magical Vacations

*Where: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

*Date & Timings: 1st March to 30th April 2024

*Pricing: Complimentary buffet breakfast, Complimentary lunch or dinner, 20% savings on Spa therapies at J Wellness Circle, 20% savings on food & soft beverages at all restaurants

*For booking, call: +971 4 275 4444

*Get social: https://www.instagram.com/tajpalmdubai/