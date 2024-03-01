The French championship is a highly anticipated sporting event. A large number of top players perform here which guarantees entertainment and effectiveness of the matches. Bookmakers offer them the highest odds. Bettors can bet on the website or 1xBet Somalia download on their phones. This will make sports predictions closer and easier. You can practice your hobby at a time that suits you.

Among other things, the bookmaker also offers fixtures involving Marseille. With this club played the best player in Ligue 1 in December 2023, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. This is a great footballer from Gabon. As for Aubameyang - the month of December 2023 turned out to be very successful for him. In 5 matches in one month - the striker scored 4 goals and provided 4 assists. It is not surprising that he was named the best player of the tournament in December 2023. Although Aubameyang only joined Marseille in the summer of 2023, the player immediately joined the team and became a true leader of the team's attacks. His accurate and powerful shots have helped the team to score points and get results. The Gabonese striker's strengths led to the title What helped the Gabonese win an individual award and make it memorable that season? Aubameyang moved to Marseille as a teenager. The striker was already 34 years old. Despite this, he showed that he was in good shape and ready to play memorable games. Aubameyang's strengths include: Excellent fitness and stamina.

Excellent pace, speed and agility.

Flawless shots from various positions, most of which have been converted into goals. Excellent technique: Often a single movement was enough for him to get away from the opponent and pass the ball to another player in his team.

the ability to make decisions quickly on the field and the ability to immediately assess the situation

Teamwork with other team members.

So in the French championship - the striker showed an excellent game and once again confirmed his status as the best footballer to the delight of his fans.