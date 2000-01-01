In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the West Zone Group announced a donation of AED 130 million to establish an endowment building, the proceeds from which will go towards supporting educational initiativesas part of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The campaignaims to honour mothers by establishing an AED 1 billion endowment fund that offers a sustainable means of supporting the education of millions around the world. The donation comes made under an agreement signed between MBRGIand the West Zone Group that will see the latter develop the endowment building and dedicate proceeds generated from it to support education projects. The West Zone Group’s donation is part of a massive community response to help realise the goals of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign. The campaign, which revives the culture of endowments as a development tool, promotes the tradition of honouring parents, besides kindness, compassion, and a spirit of solidarity in society while highlighting the crucial role of mothers in nurturing families and supporting education.The campaign also strengthens the UAE’s leadership in humanitarian causesas it offers a sustainable endowment that provides opportunities for education and empowerment across underprivileged communities. His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said that the Mothers’ Endowment campaign reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for providing millions around the world with the basic elements of a decent life, starting with education,thus aiding underprivileged sections of society enhance their knowledge and skills and aspire for a better life. He commended the stupendous communityresponse to the campaign across the UAE since its launch. “The agreement with West Zone Group is part of a massive response inspired by the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which coincides with the Holy Month of Ramadan. The new endowment building will significantly contribute to realising the campaign’s objectives, while supporting MBRGI’s efforts to spread knowledge and implement educational projects around the world,” he added. Education as a cornerstone of development Naresh Bhawnani, Founder and Chairman of West Zone Group, said: “The UAE continues to establish itself as a global capital of humanitarian work through the launch of inspiring initiatives, the latest of which is the Mothers’ Endowment launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in time for the Holy Month of Ramadan. This new campaign gives millions of people opportunities of education and training to help improve their communities.” “West Zone Group’s contribution to the campaign by launching an endowment building that dedicates its proceeds to support education, reflects our commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts in the UAE and those launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to help underprivileged populations, and our conviction that education is the cornerstone of development and a better life,” he added. Organised by MBRGI, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign gives contributors the chance to make donations in honour of their mothersand at the same time support the education of those in need, thus helping them enhance their quality of life. Donation channels The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae)as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in UAE dirhams to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by texting the word ‘Mother’ to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app, where donors can access the ‘Donations’ tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).