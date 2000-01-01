Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched its smart app on Apple Vision Pro glasses, becoming the first utility to provide its services through this technology that combines augmented and virtual reality. DEWA is making use of the various capabilities and features of Apple Vision Pro to enhance customer services. The move supports DEWA’s efforts to enhance smart adoption and provide its services to all customers through various digital channels. Through Apple Vision Pro, DEWA provides a wide range of services and features. These include accessing the app using the UAE Pass, a username and password, or through eyeprint authentication. The app identifies the main customer account with the ability to choose the account to enquire about and view visual data using the virtual touch and drag feature. Additionally, the customer can view bill details and pay using Apple Pay, access the Smart Living dashboard, as well as view annual, monthly, and daily consumption reports compared to similar homes through the My Sustainable Living Programme. The smart app also provides each customer with an individual footprint as well as customised tips to enhance consumption efficiency. “We work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that the smart government goes to the people and does not wait for them to come to it; and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to transform Dubai government into a fully smart model. Therefore, we are committed to keeping pace with rapid technological developments to provide innovative, safe, and proactive services that are available around the clock through various channels that suit all customers and allow them to conduct their transactions seamlessly and conveniently, anytime, anywhere, to save their time and effort and contribute to enhancing their happiness. We use the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including generative AI, metaverse, and others. DEWA’s advanced digital infrastructure has contributed to increasing the smart adoption of its services to 99.2percent,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA. In 2023, DEWA’s customers conducted around 12.5 million digital transactions, compared to around 10 million in 2022, an increase of about 25 percent. This reflects DEWA’s leading role in supporting the wise leadership’s vision to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. The digital transactions conducted by customers included over 2.1 million transactions using DEWA’s website, over 3.2 million transactions using DEWA’s smart app, in addition to more than 6.8 million transactions through various digital channels that DEWA provides in collaboration with its partners.