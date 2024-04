Dubai welcomed 3.67 million overnight visitors in January-February 2024, with an increase of over 18 percent year-on-year (YoY), figures released by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) showed.

Among the origin of visitors, Europe led the list for the January-February 2024 period with 773,000 tourists (21 percent). South Asia came in second with 604,000 visitors (17 percent) of the total, followed by Gulf Cooperation Council countries with 549,000 (15 percent).

Coming in fourth, the number of tourists visiting Dubai from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Eastern Europe reached 530,000 (14 percent), compared to 448,000 (12 percent) from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, which landed in fifth. Meanwhile, Dubai recorded 340,000 visitors (9 percent) from North and Southeast Asia; 240,000 (7 percent) from the Americas; 138,000 (4 percent) from Africa and 53,000 from Australia, which accounted for around 1 percent.

The report also showed an increase in the number of available hotel rooms from 148,450 distributed across 813 establishments in January-February 2023 to 151,269 across 826 establishments in the same period of 2024. The average occupancy rate settled at 87 percent, a 3 percent growth YoY.

Occupied room nights rose to 7.78 million compared to 7.28 in the same period of last year, with the average length of stay being 3.8 nights in January-February 2024.