The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) logged nine large direct deals executed on 305.7 million shares worth AED1.6 billion during Ramadan.

According to market data, ADX saw the execution of five large direct deals on 243.4 million shares worth AED683.3 million. These included an AED509.8 million deal executed on 27.7 million e& shares at a price of AED18.34 per share; an AED37.8 million deal on 5.2 million Emirates Insurance Company shares at a price of AED7.2 per share; and three deals worth over AED135.7 million on the stock of Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company, executed on 210.4 million shares at a price of AED0.645 per share.

Meanwhile, DFM saw the execution of four large direct deals on 62.2 million shares worth AED933.9 million. These included an AED782.1 million deal executed on 3.9 million Mashreq shares; an AED100.5 million deal on 5.7 million Emirates NBD shares; and two deals on the stock of GFH Financial Group, worth AED28.7 million and AED22.5 million executed on 30 million shares and 22.6 million shares respectively.

Direct large transactions are deals executed outside the order book and do not affect the closing price of the company's shares or the price index. They also do not affect the highest and lowest prices executed during the session and over the past 52 weeks.