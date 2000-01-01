DEWA’s digital services achieve AED470 million in savings for customers in 2023 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

DEWA’s digital services achieve AED470 million in savings for customers in 2023
(8 April 2024)

  

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) continuously develops a customer’s journey by utilising digital solutions and AI in all its services and operations.

DEWA aims to provide proactive, advanced, seamless, and integrated digital services through shared channels to meet customers’ needs and exceed their expectations. It is also committed to supporting sustainability efforts and reducing its carbon footprint. It implements the “Services 360” policy by analysing and measuring service maturity levels over a three-year plan (2023-2025) aligning with the master plan of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai Government.

Implementing the “Services 360” approach has led to tangible results: service automation reached 100, self-services that do not require physical presence reached 100 percent, digital adoption of DEWA’s services reached 99.2 percent, customer happiness reached 98.3 percent, and service quality reached 95 percent. In 2023, DEWA’s digital services achieved savings of AED470 million for customers and AED35 million for DEWA, in addition to avoiding 41,470 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “In line with our ongoing efforts to serve customers and make them happier, we are keen to provide innovative digital services that allow customers to conduct their transactions anytime, anywhere. This saves their time and efforts and supports DEWA’s strategy for sustainability and environmental protection by reducing the consumption of natural resources. DEWA has achieved notable success in implementing the ‘Services 360’ approach.

“In the first phase of the implementation, 15 out of 22 services met all standards, exceeding 300 percent of the targets of the first phase for 2023. The “Services 360” policy provides a roadmap and work plan for government departments in Dubai to provide seamless, proactive, and integrated services that focus on the customers, meet their needs, and enhance their experience in receiving the services, supporting the ‘one government’ concept.”

Digital Services and Smart Tools

DEWA provides many digital services and smart tools to help customers better understand and manage their electricity and water consumption. Its “Smart Living” dashboard enables customers to monitor their daily, monthly, and yearly consumption, and “My Sustainable Living Programme” allows them to compare their consumption with similar highly efficient homes and provides customised tips to manage their consumption efficiently.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance