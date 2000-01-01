Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree forming The Board Of Trustees Of The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree forming The Board Of Trustees Of The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia)
(16 April 2024)

  

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (31) of 2024 forming the Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia). According to the Decree, the Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will chair the Board.

The Board includes a representative each from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emirates Red Crescent, United Arab Emirates University and Khalifa University. Additionally, it includes three representatives from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the CEO of the UAE Water Aid Foundation.

As per the Decree, the representatives of these entities must be nominated by their executives and hold senior positions.

The Decree iseffective from its date ofissuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Established in 2015 under the umbrella of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Suqia is a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing humanitarian aid globally. It focuses on assisting communities afflicted by water scarcity by supplying them with potable water. Suqia's efforts have had a profoundly positive impact on the lives of millions of people across multiple countries worldwide.

