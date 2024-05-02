The first Gulf Youth Games started in the UAE, where the host nation won a total of 18 medals in taekwondo, including four golds. The event occurred at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, with more than 3,500 athletes competing in 24 different disciplines.

The games, themed “Our Gulf is One... Our Youth is Promising’’, will end on 2nd May, 2024, promising an exciting experience for both participants and spectators.

The taekwondo competitions began energetically with 124 male and female contestants. Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, President of the UAE Taekwondo Federation, attended the event alongside heads of other Gulf federations. The inaugural day featured seventy intense matches across 10 weight categories for both genders.

Stamping its authority on home turf, the UAE grabbed four golds, 11 silvers, and three bronze medals on the opening day to top the medal table. Kuwait secured 16 medals, with seven golds, two silvers, and seven bronze medals, while Saudi Arabia took nine medals (three gold, four silver, and two bronze), and Oman sealed five medals (four gold and one silver).

Among the standout performances for the UAE, Maitha Rashid triumphed in the junior women's under-44 kg category, while Marwa Zuhair showcased her prowess in the under-47 kg division. Sharifa Ismail demonstrated remarkable skill in the under-55 kg weight category, while Nasser Ahmed Al Muhairi excelled in the junior men's under-49 kg division, further adding to the nation's glory.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi expressed his delight at the commencement of the sport's competitions in Fujairah, extending a warm welcome to the Gulf Cooperation Council delegations. He highlighted the meticulous preparations by the UAE National Olympic Committee for the success of this inaugural edition of the Youth Gulf Games being hosted by the country.