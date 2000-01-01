flydubai Partially Resumes Flights #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
flydubai Partially Resumes Flights
(17 April 2024)

  

flydubai has partially resumed flights from Dubai International Airport as of 10:00 am today.

The company announced in a recent update, about the effects of the recent weather conditions, that several departing flights will be leaving from Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport. These flights are set to resume after 8:00 pm (Dubai time), while flights from Terminal 3 are scheduled to resume after midnight.

"Due to the impact of the current weather conditions in the UAE on our operations and ongoing road conditions, more flights have been cancelled today," said a flydubai spokesperson. "We are working hard to restore our regular flight schedule and minimize the impact on our passengers' travel plans to get them to their final destinations safely."

He added that passengers whose bookings have been cancelled will be contacted to have their tickets fully refunded.

According to the company's update, passengers are advised to go to Dubai International Airport only after confirming that their flight will operate by checking the flight status section on the company's website.

Passengers who booked through travel agents are advised to contact them directly for ticket refund or rebooking options, and to update their contact details via the Manage Booking section on the company's website.

