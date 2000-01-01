The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has signed a partnership agreement with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to host a series of webinars focusing on different strategies and opportunities for advancing economic growth and enhancing global trade. As part of the agreement, the DGHR hosted a series of webinars to address various topics, such as ‘Using Analytics for Future Skills,’ ‘Job Quality in the Future of Work,’ ‘Capability-Building Practices in the Public Service,’ and ‘Promoting Gender Balance in the Workforce and ‘Generative Artificial Intelligence and the world of work.’ In addition to highlighting the challenges that have affected the international trade system, the webinars also featured keynote speakers and experts from top economies who offered their insights on best practices. His Excellency Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al-Falasi, Director General of the DGHR, said: “We are thrilled to advance our collaboration with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and benefit from its knowledge and experiences of over six decades. The partnership comes as a step towards our goal of implementing international best practices to update policies pertaining to the empowerment of human resources, improve government performance, and enhance productivity, all of which will eventually boost Dubai's competitiveness. The webinars by DGHR in this collaboration are highly significant as they provide insights from global experts while highlighting the economy and global trade, as well as the challenges and opportunities present. These webinars also address a wide range of topics that are of interest to the business community, which includes entrepreneurs, merchants, suppliers, investors, as well as SMEs.” “These discussions also offer a unique opportunity to share approaches for promoting inclusivity and balance in the workplace and discover strategies for creating a more diverse and sustainable economic landscape. To maximise institutional efficiency and ensure that human development programs are in sync with current trends, they also focus on improving policies related to human resource empowerment, making these programs more compatible with the national goals,” Al-Falasi added. Iman Saleh Bin Khatam, Director of Policy and Program Support at DGHR, inaugurated the webinar on ‘Promoting Gender Balance in the Workforce’, and during her opening remarks, she presented an overview of the UAE’s initiatives to advance gender balance and highlighted its impact on various workforce policies and regulations. The webinar also featured a series of panel discussions that delved into topics such as equal pay, non-discrimination, and career advancement opportunities. Bin Khatam also highlighted the significance of webinars as influential platforms for analysing the current economic landscape, including its developments and challenges, and covered a range of subjects that are becoming increasingly important in the fields of international trade, business, and human resources. In addition, Bin Khatam explained how DGHR's webinars have the potential to accelerate the adoption of best practices and methodologies for institutional operations and service delivery. She stated that it not only ensures gender balance through human resource policies and regulations but also explores the future features of work environments and job skills. Furthermore, she assertedthat these sessions provide an opportunity to share constructive concepts and ideas on a wider scale as they are held in collaboration with the OECD. During the webinar on ‘Promoting Gender Balance in the Workforce,’ the OECD also presented a comprehensive overview of the gender policies implemented by its member states. These initiatives address a wide range of issues, including parental leave, childcare, flexible work arrangements, pay transparency, and non-discrimination legislation. Moving forward, the DGHR intends to host additional webinars on several development and economic topics in close collaboration with the OECD.