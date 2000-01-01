Union Coop Supports the Community Through Weather Adversity #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Union Coop Supports the Community Through Weather Adversity
(23 April 2024)

  

Union Coop actively extended its support to the community affected by recent weather disturbances, aligning with governmental relief efforts. In collaboration with the 'Furjan Dubai' initiative, Union Coop provided essential food items to affected families in Al Rashidiya and Al Barsha South, addressing immediate needs.

This initiative demonstrated Union Coop's commitment to corporate social responsibility and community welfare, reinforcing social cohesion and aiding governmental relief endeavors. By distributing food parcels, Union Coop and 'Furjan Dubai' alleviated hardships and fostered solidarity among institutions and communities, following national leadership guidance.

Union Coop emphasized the importance of collaborative action, pledging ongoing support to relief initiatives and working closely with stakeholders to mitigate crises' impacts. Dedicated to enhancing UAE resilience, Union Coop remained steadfast in its mission to serve the nation and its people, reflecting a unified commitment to societal well-being.

 

