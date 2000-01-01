His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, praised Dubai’s ability to overcome challenges and emphasisedthat the emirate – under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAEand Ruler of Dubai – will continue to strengthen its standing as a global role model in every respect notwithstanding situations like the extreme weather events it experienced earlier in April. Chairing a meeting of The Executive Council of Dubai today, His Highness commended the efforts of government and emergency response teams, including the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Managementin Dubai,chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,in facing up to thetesting situation brought on by the severe weather conditions. Sheikh Hamdan also praised businesses, the wider community and volunteers for their cooperation and solidarity. “Dubai has once again demonstrated the strength and cohesiveness of its society; one that is based on unity, solidarity and readiness to face and overcome challenges. Dubai is blessed with its peopleand, on behalf of the leadership, we say: thank you.” The meeting at Emirates Towers was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council; and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council. During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that Dubai is on track to realisethe vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to be among the world's most prepared, resilient and agile cities, capable of turning challenges into opportunities. His Highness expressed his confidence in Dubai’s ability to address extreme weather events, given the competence displayed by teams who worked tirelessly before, during and after the heavy downpours to restore normalcy. He acknowledged the spirit of preparedness, oneness and cooperation amongst Dubai's community, government and businesses that helped limit the impact of the extreme weather situation. He added that the experience serves as an opportunity to further enhance the emirate’s emergency responses in the future. During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan directed government entities to develop a comprehensive proactive plan to deal with extreme weather events. The Council also reviewed Dubai’s efforts to deal with the adverse weather situations that have impacted the region. More than 25,000 personnel and volunteers participated in the emergency response, in addition to around 5,000 security patrols, emergency vehicles, tankers, buses, and water pump operators.