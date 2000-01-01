The harsh weather conditions have affected the small businesses at the Ripe Market Academy Park. In this time of real need, we invite our vibrant community to come together and join every Saturday and Sunday to support homegrown businesses in the coming months. With consumers in mind, we have partnered with malls & concepts, both outdoor and indoor, to create pop-up markets for our community to experience a one-of-a-kind shopping experience and discover homegrown brands. This is where you can find The Ripe Market in Dubai. The Ripe Market at the Academy Park – Every Saturday from 9 am to 9 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 7 pm, until May.

The Ripe Market at Etisalat Beach Canteen – Every day from 4pm until midnight, from the 25th of April until the 12th of May

The Ripe Market at Times Square Centre – Every Sunday, 10AM-7PM until the end of October

The Ripe Market at Spring Souk – Every Saturday, 10AM-7PM Until the end of September

Gather your loved ones and dive into a world of creativity where our local community of merchant & makers, unveil a treasure trove of unique crafts, from fashionable items and accessories to handpicked finds, artisanal crafts charming home décor and handmade beauty products, all from local vendors and small businesses, born in the UAE. Each location has its own unique setting and vendors so be sure to drop by our flagship location at the Ripe Market Academy Park and all 3 must-visit pop-ups to explore local craftmanship, kids activities, wellness workshops and more while engaging with our vibrant community of passionate makers. THE RIPE MARKET ACADEMY PARK If you haven’t visited our flagship location, this is the opportunity to immerse into the unique market vibes before it closes its doors at the end of May. Shop, eat, explore, relax under the lush green palms every weekend in this central location. Police Academy park

Every Saturday from 9 am to 9 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 7 pm

ETISALAT BEACH CANTEEN The Ripe marking is popping up at the Etisalat Beach Canteen which promises a relaxing and vacation-like lifestyles of beachside towns offering an escape into food, music, entertainment, wellness and shopping. Jumeirah 3, behind Sunset Mall, Dubai

April 25th to May 12th

TIMES SQUARE CENTER Next stop, Times Square Centre on Sunday! With a wide selection of unique finds and family-fun attractions, we guarantee a day filled with fun, laughter, and, of course, a plethora of delightful discoveries in an indoor setting. Times Square Center

Sunday 10AM-7PM

THE SPRING SOUK Lastly, calling all our friends from the Springs area! We've got something special for you too! Every Saturday you'll find unique items, kid’s activities, yoga classes in the most joyful and inviting atmosphere this Ripe Market Pop-up Market promises to bring! Bring your family and friends along and immerse yourselves in the lively ambiance of Ripe Market. The Spring Souk

Saturday & Sunday 30th 10AM-9PM

We are all about bringing the community together to support homegrown businesses and that’s what makes The Ripe Market unique and loved by the community. Stay tuned for more and be sure to check out our social media platforms to stay up to date!