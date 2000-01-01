|
Every delivery is a customer encounter. It represents an opportunity to reinforce your branding in your customer’s minds and increase your brand stickiness – an opportunity you should not miss.
Remember, acquiring new customers can cost you as much as five to seven times the cost of retaining existing customers. With a 5 percent increase in repeat sales as an Amazon seller in the UAE, you can boost your profit from 25 percent to 95 percent.
In this article, you will learn how express shipping, customer engagement and other strategies can help you use deliveries to keep customers loyal.
1. Express Shipping
Did you know that most customers expect to receive their parcel within two to three days?
According to Retail Speaks, a Retail Industry Leaders Association and McKinsey & Company report, 65 percent of consumers believe the standard delivery wait time for deliveries is two to three days. The same report reveals nearly one in five anticipate delivery of their purchases within the same day they bought them, while a small percentage even expects deliveries within two hours.
This means customers want and appreciate fast delivery. Some are even willing to pay extra so they can get their orders fast.
This consumer need for expedited delivery can work to your advantage. How? By making a customer delivery promise and committing to it.
If you deliver your promise consistently, your customers will be happy and more likely to become repeat customers. As a bonus, they’ll be more willing to refer you to other people in their network.
Your delivery promise can be anytime within three days. As mentioned earlier, consumers consider up to three days as standard.
Of course, you can go above and beyond to impress them further. Why not go for a next-day (or even shorter) delivery promise?
Whatever delivery timeframe you select, you need a reliable express logistics company. Look for a last-mile delivery partner who can promise (and deliver) time-definite shipments within your service area.
Express shipping companies’ delivery promises can vary. The following are example variants:
2. Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA)
As an Amazon seller, you also have access to a service that can speed up delivery and ensure customer satisfaction: Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA).
What is Amazon FBA? This service offered to merchants registered to the popular e-commerce platform facilitates swift delivery options for customers. Eligible FBA products qualify for free shipping, enticing buyers with the prospect of rapid order fulfillment.
Amazon Prime members, in particular, benefit from expedited next-day or two-day shipping, surpassing typical delivery times achievable through traditional warehouse setups. FBA appeals to Prime shoppers, who are statistically more likely to spend more than non-members. Thus, the service can significantly increase your sales figures.
Beyond fast shipping, FBA also simplifies return and refund management for Amazon sellers. From generating shipping labels to processing returns, Amazon handles the entire procedure, sparing you from administrative burdens while ensuring your customers are happy.
While a nominal processing fee applies, the convenience and efficiency of FBA’s return management outweigh the costs, liberating you from allocating resources toward managing returns internally.
3. Real-Time Customer Notifications
If you want fewer customer complaints, you need to meet your customers’ expectations. This is why product listings must showcase real product pictures. They may be shown in the best light and context, but they should be accurate.
Setting customer expectations is also crucial for deliveries. First, tell them how long they have to wait for delivery. Even if the wait time is longer than the standard two to three days, there’s less likelihood of friction if the customer has been informed about (and has accepted) the long delivery turnaround time.
Apart from setting delivery timeframe expectations at checkout, you should keep your customers engaged while waiting for their parcel. The best way to do this is to send customers real-time shipment status notifications.
Tell your customers where their deliveries are in real time. Let them know whenever something is done to their parcels:
-
When they have been packed and ready for pickup
-
When they have been picked up
-
When they have arrived at the logistics company’s sortation center
-
When they start moving
-
When they arrive at a designated stop-point
-
When they start moving again
-
When they have arrived at the recipient’s city
-
When they are out for delivery
You can also create a personalized webpage where customers can track their parcels. Ensure the tracking page has your visual branding assets and is updated in real time.
Proactively informing customers where their parcels are sets their expectations. And when they know where their orders are the moment they check, they are less likely to become frustrated. They are also unlikely to call your customer service hotlines to complain.
4. The Extra Mile on the Last Mile
Every parcel you ship out is a marketing opportunity. Don’t waste it. Go the extra mile with a few simple touches.
Make Deliveries Count
Customer order deliveries are opportunities to increase customer loyalty. Use strategies like express shipping, Amazon FBA, real-time customer notifications, and simple extra-mile touches to enhance customer happiness and, ultimately, boost customer retention.