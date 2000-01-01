Adding another feather to their cap, Emirati athletes continued their impressive showing at the first Gulf Youth Games UAE 2024 as they added a record-breaking 37 medals on the twelfth day.

This remarkable feat established a new record for the highest number of medals attained in a single day since the tournament commenced on April 16.

The UAE is currently hosting the inaugural edition of first-ever Gulf Youth Games, under the theme "Our Gulf is One... Our Youth is Promising.”

Kicked off on16th April and ending on May 2, this event brings together a remarkable 3,500 young athletes, including males and females, competing in a diverse range of 24 sports disciplines.

In 12 competitions took place on Saturday, the UAE secured 18 medals in karate, 10 in swimming, four in judo medals, three in archery, two in cycling medals. This splendid performance further solidified their position atop the medal standings. Their overall tally now stands at 231 medals, comprising 73 gold, 86 silver, and 72 bronze.

Saudi Arabia also saw an increase in their medal count, reaching 93 in total, with 40 gold, 33 silver, and 20 bronze. Kuwait followed closely behind in third place with 89 medals, including 23 gold, 31 silver, and 35 bronze. Bahrain secured fourth place with 57 medals, boasting 19 gold, 15 silver, and 23 bronze. Qatar advanced to fifth place with 42 medals, consisting of 17 gold, 10 silver, and 15 bronze. Oman secured sixth place with 46 medals, comprising 17 gold, 10 silver, and 19 bronze.