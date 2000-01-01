Al Maktoum International Airport Expansion Solidifies Dubai’s Position As Global Aviation Hub: Dubai Airports CEO #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Al Maktoum International Airport Expansion Solidifies Dubai’s Position As Global Aviation Hub: Dubai Airports CEO
(30 April 2024)

  

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, stated that Dubai's growth has always gone hand-in-hand with the growth of its aviation infrastructure, and today, one sees another bold step in that journey.

"The announcement of phase two of Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport's (DWC) expansion, representing a substantial investment of AED128 billion, marks the start of a huge investment of resources by our many stakeholders in designing and building a state-of-the-art airport that will provide a quick, convenient, and high-quality 21st-century experience for our customers. This further solidifies Dubai's position as a leading aviation hub on the world stage," he said at the start of work on the new passenger terminal.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the strategic plan of the Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects and approved designs for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, which will be the largest in the world when fully operational. Set to be built at a cost of AED128 billion, the new terminal will ultimately enable the airport to handle a passenger capacity of 260 million annually.

He said DXB will continue to serve as the primary hub, meeting the needs of 100 million plus guests over the next few years as phase two of DWC takes shape.

"We will actively collaborate with our airline customers, our strategic partners, the Dubai Government, and our stakeholders to bring this visionary project to fruition," he added.

