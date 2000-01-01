His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (30) of 2024 pertaining to the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, chaired by HisHighness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Members of the Committee include the Chairman of Dubai’s State Security Department; the Secretary General of The Executive Council in Dubai; the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority; the Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Energy Council; the Director General of The General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai; the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; the Director General of the Dubai Municipality; the Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and the Director General of The Government of Dubai Media Office.

The Resolution is effective from the date of its issuanceand will be published in the Official Gazette.