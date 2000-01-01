Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has been honoured with the renowned Independent Teleport Operator of the Year Award 2024 by the esteemed World Teleport Association (WTA) for the second time. The Independent Teleport Operator of the Year Award isbestowed upon an outstanding operator of a commercial communications hub that leverages a combination of satellite, fiber, and terrestrial wireless to deliver value-added services to customers in broadcasting, enterprise, carrier, or government markets. Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, expressed his gratitude: "We are deeply honoured to receive this esteemed award from the World Teleport Association on behalf of du. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our Teleport & Broadcast team, whose exceptional performance has set them apart amidst stiff global competition. Moving forward, we are excited to enhance our broadcast offerings with the deployment of new services that will enrich our existing portfolio. By integrating cutting-edge technologies in Teleport, TV Playout, Content Delivery Network, and fiber-based video services, we strive to create a comprehensive suite of solutions for broadcasters. With our progressive networking infrastructure and services, we are poised to drive digital transformation and propel our community into a new era." In addition to this recent accolade, du’s teleport services, has consistently achieved high rankings by the World Teleport Association since 2011, showcasing its exceptional revenue growth and sustained excellence in the industry. Samacom Teleport also holds the Tier #4 Certification by the WTA, underscoring its unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional and reliable services.