H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today toured the 31st Arabian Travel Market, the leading global travel and tourism event being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 6-9 May 2024. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. Sheikh Hamdan said that the Arabian Travel Market’s rising profile as one of the world’s leading tourism industry gatherings reflects Dubai’s global role as a platform for leaders in the sector to explore new avenues for growth. Tourism is a key pillar of Dubai’s economy and a crucial driver of our economic strategy for the next decade outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, he added. Sheikh Hamdan also said that the significant increase in the number of international visitors in the first quarter of this year demonstrates Dubai’s ability to sustain its rapid growth momentum in travel and tourism. Powered by its collaborative spirit and our strong ethos of global partnerships, Dubai seeks to foster an environment where all stakeholders can thrive and contribute to the rapid expansion of the industry. As Dubai reinforces its status as one of the world’s premier tourism destinations, it continue to explore innovative ideas and strategies to create new exceptional experiences for travellers and tourists, Sheikh Hamdan said. During the tour, Sheikh Hamdan stopped by the Emirates pavilion, where he was briefed on the airline’s development plan for the next phase. Other stops on Sheikh Hamdan’s tour included the pavilions of flydubai, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, Saudi Arabia and Visit Qatar. This year’s ATM marks the event’s largest to date. Having launched in 1994 with 300 exhibitors and 7,000 trade visitors, ATM has now established itself as a globally renowned event integrating all travel sectors and verticals, from MICE to leisure and luxury hospitality, to corporate travel. Exhibitor participation has increased by 26% this year, with growth recorded across all event verticals. Held under the theme, "Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship", the record-breaking edition of the event features 2,300 exhibitors from 165 countries. This year’s event shines the spotlight on visionary entrepreneurs in the aviation, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.