The UAE is gearing up to host the GYMNASTIKA SOLO CUP, its largest gymnastics tournament to date, welcoming 300 gymnasts from 25 nations. Notable celebrity judges include rhythmic gymnast and 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Alina Harnasko, 2020 European Championships all-around bronze medalist Anastasiia Salos, and Irina Viner, President of the All-Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation.

The third edition of the international GYMNASTIKA Solo Cup tournament will be held in Dubai from May 17 to 19, 2024, solidifying its status as a pivotal fixture in the global rhythmic gymnastics calendar within just three years.

This year, the tournament achieves a significant milestone with a prize fund of 10,000 Euros, made possible by title sponsor SOLO, an international brand specializing in sportswear, shoes, and accessories for rhythmic gymnastics, dance, and choreography.

Al Nasr Sports Club in Dubai will play host to the competition, showcasing teams from Asia, America, Russia, and the GCC, including representatives from UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, who will compete against top gymnasts from around the world.

The event will culminate with a spectacular "Show of Stars of World Gymnastics," featuring performances by more than 19 sports clubs showcasing professional artistic gymnastics, roller skating, aerial gymnastics, singers, dancers, rhythmic gymnastics Olympic stars, and guests from 25 countries.

"Dubai, as a global sports hub, invites athletes from around the world to embark on a unique rhythmic gymnastics journey at the GYMNASTIKA SOLO CUP 2024," said Anastasia Zakrevskaya, CEO of GYMNASTIKA RG Club UAE. "This tournament, uniting 25 countries and over 10 million viewers, opens new horizons and inspires greatness. We are thrilled to be part of this historic event."

For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Anastasiya Zakreuskaya CEO of GYMNASTIKA UAE

Email: gymnastikacup@gmail.com.