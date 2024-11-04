Emirates Returns To Edinburgh With A Daily A350 Service #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Emirates Returns To Edinburgh With A Daily A350 Service
(10 May 2024)

  

Emirates has announced it will resume flight operations to Edinburgh starting from 4 November 2024. The highly anticipated return to the Scottish capital will complement the airlineâ€™s current A380 daily flight to Glasgow and offer customers 14 weekly flights to/from the country.

The Dubai to Edinburgh route will be served utilising the Emirates A350-900 aircraft in a three-class configuration, with 32 lie-flat seats in Business Class, 21 seats in Premium Economy and 259 seats in Economy Class.

Emirates flight EK23 will depart Dubai at 14:50hrs and arrive in Edinburgh at 19:05hrs, local time. The return flight, EK24, will depart Edinburgh at 20:40hrs and arrive in Dubai at 08:05hrs, the following day.

Emirates first launched operations to Edinburgh in 2018 utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline will now resume its operations to the city utilising its new A350 aircraft with spacious cabins, high ceilings, and customised mood lighting.

Customers travelling from Edinburgh can also access the airline’s extensive network of more than 130 destinations via Dubai, including popular destinations such as Maldives, Bangkok, Sydney, and Bali.

Edinburgh will be Emirates’ eighth destination in the UK. The world’s largest international airline serves the UK with 133 weekly flights across seven gateways including London Heathrow, London Gatwick, London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Glasgow â€“ utilising a fleet mix of Emirates A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance