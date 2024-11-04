Emirates has announced it will resume flight operations to Edinburgh starting from 4 November 2024. The highly anticipated return to the Scottish capital will complement the airlineâ€™s current A380 daily flight to Glasgow and offer customers 14 weekly flights to/from the country.

The Dubai to Edinburgh route will be served utilising the Emirates A350-900 aircraft in a three-class configuration, with 32 lie-flat seats in Business Class, 21 seats in Premium Economy and 259 seats in Economy Class.

Emirates flight EK23 will depart Dubai at 14:50hrs and arrive in Edinburgh at 19:05hrs, local time. The return flight, EK24, will depart Edinburgh at 20:40hrs and arrive in Dubai at 08:05hrs, the following day.

Emirates first launched operations to Edinburgh in 2018 utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline will now resume its operations to the city utilising its new A350 aircraft with spacious cabins, high ceilings, and customised mood lighting.

Customers travelling from Edinburgh can also access the airline’s extensive network of more than 130 destinations via Dubai, including popular destinations such as Maldives, Bangkok, Sydney, and Bali.

Edinburgh will be Emirates’ eighth destination in the UK. The world’s largest international airline serves the UK with 133 weekly flights across seven gateways including London Heathrow, London Gatwick, London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Glasgow â€“ utilising a fleet mix of Emirates A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.