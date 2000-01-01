|
The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has further stepped up its efforts towards sustenance of the sporting grass roots by launching an initiative to qualify and develop the capabilities and potential of coaches working in sports academies operating in the UAE.
The first step in this direction is an
action plan with international and local private academies through the launch
of specialised training courses under the supervision of sports experts from
various international clubs.
Known as the annual agenda for coaching
courses for 2024-25, the DSC assembled a gathering of like-minded sports bodies
and private international Dubai-based football academies, including the Barcelona
Academy, Real Madrid Academy, LaLiga Academy, Ajax Academy and Juventus
Academyin the presence of Ahmed Salem Al Muhairi, Director of
Sports Development Department, DSC, Adnan AlAyouni, a senior specialist in
football companiesand the CBF Football Management Foundation for training
cadres and organising events.
The meeting
discussed ways and means of working together on a common
platform with a united goal while preparing an
annual programme of training courses for coaches in
coordination with the Dubai Sports Council.
Ahmed Salem AlMuhairi stressed that the
meeting comes within the executive plan for the policy of attracting and
developing sports talents through till 2033 in the aspect related to developing
national cadres, developing the capabilities of coaches, and learning about the
latest developments in the world of training in a way that enhances their
technical and scientific gains.
"Science has moved in leaps and bounds and we need to ensure that our athletes and players of the future have this advantage of the latest in the technical and scientific fields of sports development," Al Muhairi observed.
"At the same time such an exercise will further strengthen partnerships with the sporting private
sector and sports clubs over the country," he added.
The meeting stressed on the basic objectives of the meeting with particular attention on improving coaches’ fundamental skills, tactical and technical knowledge through vital elements of communication, motivation, game strategy, player development,
and staying updated on technological advancements.
The second part of the
strategy focuses on methods of
identifying
talented players, setting up
training programmes while enhancing player performance in different age categories.
At the end of the meeting,
the representatives of the various academies and clubs came up with a few
recommendations. These include the need to further strengthen partnerships
with the private sector and sports clubs while identifying astute coaches who would share details of the courses prior to the start of the
season.
The academies also suggested that there
should be prior coordination with the Council regarding organizing trainers’ courses, determining the
examination period of players to organize intensive courses for
trainers, while keeping in mind the importance of
diversifying training courses in all technical fields and sports management.
They further recommended that academy
coaches participating in the Dubai Open for Football Academies Championship should be invited to participate in training sessions with the Council promoting coverage of
courses on its website and in daily
newspapers in the UAE. The Council facilitates the organisers’ task by hosting several coaching
sessions in Dubai clubs, while stressing on the
importance of conducting a practical evaluation of trainers attending such training
courses.