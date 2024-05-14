H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, inaugurated the 23rd edition of Airport Show at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Tuesday, 14th May 2024. The leading annual exhibition dedicated to the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) was opened amidst the brightest outlook for the global aviation industry, the Middle East in particular, after complete recovery, prospects for all-time record in passenger numbers, grand airport expansions â€“ all consolidating Dubai’s pre-eminence as the global hub of civil aviation. Opening the Show, Sheikh Ahmed said, "Airport Show has evolved into a prominent B2B platform and a driving force for the airport industry to source their requirements, learn about fast-changing business dynamics and emerging trends and disruptive technologies. Every major airport is aiming to go big â€“ in terms of growth targets, investments and innovations. This event will provide airport leaders a unique opportunity to delve into the latest advancements in airport sustainability, digitalisation, and urban air mobility." This year’s Airport Show is organised in the wake of the grand announcement by Dubai the plans for the construction of the world’s largest airport terminal. The US$35 billion Al Maktoum International Airport is envisaged to have a capacity for 260 million passengers upon completion, five times the size of the current DXB. All operations at Dubai International (DXB) will be transferred to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) over the next few years. A new AED128 billion passenger terminal at the Dubai World Central will scale up passenger capacity to 260 million annually and fully absorb DXBâ€™s operations in 10 years. It will have five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates. The future growth of the aviation industry is exemplified by the results of Emirates, the world’s largest long-haul airline, which is in a strong position for future growth after it posted a record annual profit US$4.7 billion in its financial year that ended on 31st March, up 63 percent from US$2.72 billion profit in the previous year. Commenting on the future of Dubai’s aviation sector, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, "The expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) signifies a monumental leap for Dubai’s aviation landscape. With a significant investment of AED128 billion, we’re not just building another airport; we’re shaping the very future of air travel and reimagining the airport of tomorrow. This project underscores Dubai’s unwavering commitment to providing our diverse and rapidly growing number of guests, world-class infrastructure and experiences." Griffiths, who addressed the Global Aviation Leaders’ Forum (GALF) collocated at the Airport Show on the opening day, added, "As DXB continues to thrive, DWC’s expansion will unlock new opportunities for travel, tourism, logistics, and trade globally. We’re excited to collaborate with our partners and stakeholders on this transformative and ambitious journey, ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of the aviation industry for years to come." The optimistic outlook is also derived from the Airports Council International (ACI)’s view that 2024 will be a milestone for global passenger traffic recovery as it reaches 9.4 billion passengers, surpassing the all-time high 9.2 billion passengers handled in 2019. Aircraft movements are forecast to grow to 111.6 million by 2026. Airports worldwide will see 153.8 million aircraft movements by 2041. Organised by RX, the London-based company that hosts over 400 events in 22 countries across 42 industry sectors, the Airport Show will see over 6,000 trade visitors and professionals in three days. The annual B2B platform is bringing to the Middle East’s vibrant aviation market four co-located events - Air Traffic Control Forum, Airport Security Middle East, the Global Airport Leaders’ Forum (GALF) and the Women in Aviation (WIA) Middle East Chapter Conference. The three-day trade-only exhibition is providing opportunities to explore, experience and source several advanced airport technologies, innovations and solutions along with networking with business leaders and market movers. More than 150 exhibitors from over 20 countries are participating in the exhibition which features four country pavilions and over 120 buyers from more than 35 countries. The trade gathering will host 3,500-plus meetings under its popular Business Connect Programme. Global companies like Smiths Detection, emaratech, Siemens, Honeywell, TLD, Aviramp GSE, ITW GSE, ADB Safegate and Airport Labs are among the exhibitors. Among the key airport project leaders participating include Air India SATS Airport Services, Airports of Thailand, Angkasa Pura Airports of Indonesia, Armenia International Airports, Singapore’s BOC Aviation, CAAB of Botswana, Egyptian Airports Company (EAC), Erbil International Airport, Hong Kong International Airport, Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority, New Delhi Airport, Ntech Aviation of South Africa, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, and Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport of Armenia. Being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Airport Show is being supported by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Dubai Airports, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), Emirates Airline and Group, Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) and dnata, one of the world’s largest air services providers with services across five continents.