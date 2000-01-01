The Dubai Premier Padel P1 tournament has launched the first phase of ticketing for the inaugural landmark event, with organisers laying out an economic and community-driven vision for how the international showpiece will establish a legacy both for Dubai, and the sportâ€™s ongoing growth regionally and internationally. Following a multi-year hosting agreement between the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA), the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai Sports Council (DSC), Premier Padel, and Dubai-based Gallop Global, the emirate will host its maiden event of the worldâ€™s only official professional padel tour from 3-10 November on six purpose-built courts at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAEPA, said, "The launch of the Dubai Premier Padel P1 is a historic milestone for the sport, which has rapidly become popular in the UAE. It is testament to our commitment to nurturing the growth of this sport in this vibrant emirate and perfectly aligns with Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s vision to establish the city as a global hub for premier sporting events and the world’s leading city to live, work and visit. We are pleased to be at the forefront of this movement by working closely with our strategic partners, including the Department of Economy and Tourism, to ensure the legacy of padel in Dubai extends far beyond the court." Dubai Premier Padel P1 is part of a 25-tournament season that visits 18 countries across five continents. With the world’s best players obligated to compete in P1 events, the likes of Arturo Coello, Ariana Sanchez Fallada, Juan Lebron, Alejandro Galan, Agustin Tapia, Franco Stupaczuk, Beatriz Gonzalez, and Delfina Brea are set to be among a field of 320 players, with separate formats for male and female pairings. The accumulated prize pool for both categories is AED1.89 million (â‚¬470,000 euros).